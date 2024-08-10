Home policy

From: Marcus Mäckler

The East has a different view of Putin’s Russia, and this is also noticeable ahead of the state elections: the state premiers are demanding negotiations on the war in Ukraine. Why?

Dresden – Michael Kretschmer is not a Putin sympathizer, even if one might sometimes be inclined to believe that. Saxony’s Prime Minister has just given an interview in which he questions nothing less than the survival insurance of Ukraine. “We can no longer provide funds for weapons to Ukraine so that these weapons are used up and do nothing,” he told the Editorial Network GermanyHelp, yes, but everything has to be in proportion.

Michael Kretschmer’s positions on the Russian war against Ukraine are apparently well received in Saxony. © Jan Woitas/dpa

Since the beginning of the Russian war, Kretschmer has been in favor of a more open course towards the Kremlin, quite unlike many specialist politicians, including in his own party. He just doesn’t make it as easy for himself as the Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, he told our newspaper in February: “We will not force Russia to its knees militarily.” So other ways are needed. By this, the 48-year-old meant negotiations. But cutting or canceling arms deliveries?

Kretschmer is fighting for his office ahead of the state elections in Saxony – and wants to score points with the Ukraine issue

The sharpness is noticeable and there is a reason for it: in three weeks Saxony will elect a new state parliament and Kretschmer – Prime Minister, not Foreign Minister – is fighting for his office. The fact that he wants to score points with foreign policy is only surprising at first glance. The war in Ukraine is an important issue in the election campaign. And the East, to put it mildly, has more understanding for Russia than the West.

Russia-friendly parties in the lead ahead of state elections in the East

This can be seen in the success of the parties that openly advertise their proximity to Moscow before the Saxony election: According to the ZDF political barometer, the AfD is at 30 percent in Saxony, the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance (BSW) at eleven.

The latter has hyped up Ukraine policy to a core issue, even linking it to possible government participation. This is not much more than a PR stunt, security policy is not a state matter. But Kretschmer could once again be dependent on the BSW in his search for coalition partners.

Ukraine will also be an issue ahead of the Brandenburg and Thuringia elections

He is not the only one under pressure. His colleagues in Thuringia and Brandenburg are in a similar situation – they are also attracting attention with (real or fictitious) expertise on Ukraine. Brandenburg’s head of government Dietmar Woidke (SPD) recently called on the traffic light coalition to make “all diplomatic efforts” possible. The war must end as quickly as possible.

Thuringia’s left-wing Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow, actually a Ukraine supporter and thus more of a lonely comrade, recently called for a non-aggression pact with Russia.

In Thuringia, major shifts are looming after the state elections: AfD and BSW score points

This was no coincidence either. Because the Thuringia election on September 1st there were particularly large shifts. AfD (according to the Politbarometer at 30 percent) and BSW (19 percent) together received half of the votes. If you add the lagging Left, the three Russia-friendly parties are at 64 percent. Thuringia’s CDU top candidate Mario Voigt has also recently spoken out in favor of more diplomacy. His prospects for government will also ultimately depend on the BSW.

According to Dresden political scientist Hans Vorländer, there are various reasons why the East thinks so differently when it comes to Russia. “On the one hand, there is the fear that a major conflict could arise that would endanger the still young peace in the former GDR,” he told our newspaper. Old anti-Western, anti-American attitudes also played a role. “West Germany already identifies very much with NATO. In this respect, the attitude of many in the East is also part of the protest against West German dominance.”

Wagenknecht and her BSW have cult status in parts of East Germany

According to Vorländer, there is something else to add: targeted Russian disinformation, which is not only spread on networks like Telegram. “The role of Sahra Wagenknecht, who represents Putin’s positions, is important,” says Vorländer. “She has cult status in parts of East Germany. What she says has authoritative significance for many.”

This does not apply to Kretschmer – the reactions to his latest statements are just as sharp as those to Wagenknecht. Party friends such as Roderich Kiesewetter clearly contradict him, accusing him of playing election tactics. The Union is giving Kretschmer “a lot of freedom so that he can win his state election campaign,” says Kiesewetter. We will have to wait and see whether the plan works out.

According to polls, CDU is ahead of AfD in Saxony for the first time

And will it work? According to Vorländer, that is certainly possible. “According to the latest poll, the CDU is ahead of the AfD in Saxony for the first time,” he says. “And that is of course mainly due to Michael Kretschmer, who holds the positions mentioned – but also receives a bonus as Prime Minister.” If he wins the election, this little internal beating will surely be quickly forgotten.