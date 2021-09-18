The appearance of more and more console launches on PC makes us wonder if exclusives are relevant

Few topics have provoked as much (and quite heated) debate as that of the exclusives of the different video game companies and platforms. There will be those who think that exclusivities are always negative, but it would be completely inaccurate to think that the video game industry could have developed in the same way without them. Can you imagine that games like Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo 64 would have been multiplatform at launch? A real nonsense. And the same could be said of titles like the great Shenmue of Dreamcast or the first Gran Turismo of PlayStation.

The exclusives have served to generate a brand image and a user base that, with each new console, sought the return of some of these licenses. It is a path that comes from afar, forged on a very basic principle: retain the user. The question is whether several decades after this phenomenon originated, we can say that it is still booming. Are exclusives still relevant? We have seen movements in which games initially released on the console became part of the PC catalog. This has happened especially on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and we are already seeing that in the new generation, history repeats itself.

However, the borders remain unbreakable. Nor will you be able to play the future Uncharted on the Microsoft, nor the next Gears on the platform Sony. That barrier will always exist, and it is a good thing that it exists: what sense would it make then that we have different consoles available? Nintendo it is surely the one that most strictly follows this logic. There is probably no hardware manufacturer currently as reliant on its licenses as the Kyoto-based company. Hence, with each copyright infringement, they come out like an exhalation with all their legal arsenal.

So my answer is that exclusives are still very relevant. If you are passionate about the Forza saga, you will be conditioned to get a Xbox Series. If you’re looking forward to the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll lean toward a Nintendo switch. If you are crazy about playing God of War Ragnarok, you will be tempted by a PS5. Ultimately, it’s about making decisions, and they end up being very personal. In addition, there are more factors that determine buying a certain platform: brand appreciation, technical characteristics or backward compatibility, and of course the price.

Therefore, the exclusives are important, but not always decisive to acquire a console. A Nielsen Study Published Over the Past Generation, previously highlighted other aspects such as the innovative characteristics of these machines, the best resolution, the processing capacity, the fun factor or the value for money. Exclusive video games ranked fourth on Xbox One and fifth on Wii U. All of this should make us think that everything is relative, and that today many more factors are taken into account than in the age of 8 and 16 bits.

The exclusives are important, but not always decisive to acquire a consoleThis is obvious in an industry that increasingly revolves around the quality of services. Game Pass and PlayStation Now, among others, are offering more and more versatility to enjoy games, even without the need to own an Xbox console or a PlayStation, thanks to the use of a PC or mobile devices using cloud gaming technology. Companies currently are more interested in paying for their services and buying video games in their online stores. The borders are blurred, but I believe that the barrier of exclusives will continue to exist. Not as clearly as before, but yes to mark the necessary differences as so you keep asking yourself the eternal question of which console to buy (or what service to hire). Because in the event that the consoles disappear, the scenario can be one similar to that of Netflix, Disney + and HBO in that each one has its own exclusive content. And, in the end, everything is about that, about differentiating yourself and forcing users to make purchasing decisions.

