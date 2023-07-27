People of different genders, ages, and races can communicate and develop sincere connections using Asiatalks, an entertainment and communication platform. Each user’s safety is a top priority for the communication platform’s crew. But how secure is it? How does a security system operate?

For you to be conscious of your privacy while using the platform, let’s look at how highly committed to data protection communication platforms like Asiatalks approach the security and safety of their customers.

How User Data Is Gathered?

Typically, Asiatalks gathers certain user information at registration. Except where required by law, it does not divulge or share user data with any third party. You can view the categories of user data gathered and how it is used on the Asiatalks Privacy Policy page.

Users of Asiatalks retain the privacy rights to view, modify, or change their personal data. They always have the option to remove or limit the use of their data. Users can contact [email protected] to make a request if they have any privacy concerns.

What Are The Asiatalks Community Standards?

All sorts of explicit content are forbidden under the community safety guidelines. The Asiatalks team cherishes the users’ moral well-being and will under no circumstances permit the production, promotion, or dissemination of anything that contains explicit content or any form of nudity.

All forms of hate speech are prohibited, as well as any form of racial prejudice. Cyberbullying is become a widespread problem in online forums. Because of this, the Asiatalks moderation team closely monitors the platform to get rid of any harassment or content that grotesquely sexualizes or degrades another person. Any content that offends users or is abusive is prohibited.

For more information about our community guidelines, visit the Asiatalks community standards page. The site encourages you to report any offensive users who are found to be breaking community rules.

How Is Content Moderation Done?

The Asiatalks moderation team keeps an eye on the images, sounds, and words that users publish or leave on the platform to ensure their safety. More effectively sanitizing the community area than using only one type is the combination of artificial intelligence and human moderation.

The Content of Photos and Videos is Pre-Moderated

The platform’s photo and video material that is published, shared, or promoted is pre-moderated by the Asiatalks moderation system. This is done to make sure the information complies with local norms.

The contents are moderated in real-time

To guarantee that users’ posts adhere to community standards, the platform’s team moderates them. The platform’s material is constantly moderated by a team of experts.

To find out more about the work that the moderating team undertakes, go to the community standards enforcement page.

Are Financial Transactions Safe?

To process payments made through the site, Asiatalks leverages the services of reputable third-party merchants including Visa, MasterCard, and GPay. The third-party merchant will need your financial information, such as credit card numbers.

After each payment transaction, the platform may get transaction data from the users. Learn more about how this data is handled by visiting the privacy statement page.

Asiatalks PCI DSS Merchant Certification

The merchants adhere to the rules set forth by the Payment Card Industry, Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and are PCI DSS certified. A financial data leak is made impossible with PCI DSS certification.

The security of any financial transactions or data processed by Visa, MasterCard, and Discover is guaranteed by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). They accomplish this by putting in place firewalls, encryption programs, and antivirus software to guarantee the security of user data.

The User Financial Data’s Encryption

The third-party payment service guarantees the security and encryption of all customer financial information. To ensure the security of data as it travels from the browser to the merchants’ server, 128-bit SSL encryption is used.

Finally, Asiatalks is concerned about user security. The team on the platform works very hard to protect user privacy and create the best possible user experience.

Notice that this article is not professional advice and shouldn’t be used to treat any conditions.