POLITICAL ELECTORAL SURVEYS TODAY NOVEMBER 24, 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The names of Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein do not warm the hearts of Pd voters: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Ipsos for the program On Tuesday.

The institute directed by Nando Pagnoncelli, in fact, asked whether the names of Stefano Bonaccini and that of Elly Schlein, even if the latter, unlike the governor of Emilia-Romagna, has not yet decided whether or not to run as a candidate for the Party secretariat Democrat, they are adequate to relaunch the Democratic Party.

38% of the interviewees answered positively, while 29% rejected the proposed names. However, 33% did not answer the question because they were evidently not convinced by the names proposed by the survey.

Adding the percentage of abstentions to that of those who responded negatively, therefore, it turns out that 62 percent of those interviewed do not consider Stefano Boanccini and Elly Schlein the right names to relaunch the Democratic Party.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.

