The most loyal viewers of the Big Brother they will remember without a doubt Angelica Livraghi and Ferdinando Giordanor, former competitors of the reality show in the edition that aired in 2011. An exciting love story was born between Angelica and Ferdinando inside the most spied on house in Italy, but it foundered a few months after the end of the program.

Over the last few hours the names of the former competitors of Big Brother they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? In the eyes of the most attentive, the shot that the ex gieffina shared on her Instagram page did not go unnoticed. In detail, Angelica Livraghi has made public a shot that portrays her very close to Ferdinand.

It goes without saying that the image in question, in the last few hours, has been making the many gossip magazines chat. At the moment we do not know if between Angelica and Ferdinand there is a backfire. Just a year ago, the former contestant of the Big Brother he had described his relationship with Ferdinando Giordano in these words:

We started to hear from each other, then he came to me in the bathroom to bring his dog Kleo. We’re friends and that’s nice.

At the moment, those directly involved have not yet exposed themselves on the issue so we don’t know if it is a flashback or a simple shot shared in friendship. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Angelica and Ferdinand they will break the silence and expose themselves on this much-talked about affair.

Angelica Livraghi and Ferdinando Giordano: why they broke up

As already anticipated, Angelica Livraghi and Ferdinando Giordano broke up shortly after the end of the eleventh edition of the Big Brother. Some of the couple’s former tenants revealed the reasons for the breakup. Between these, Rajae Bezzaz, sent today by Strip the Newsrevealed that: