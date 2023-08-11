Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino they are undoubtedly the most talked about characters of the summer of 2023. The alleged separation between the two is occupying ample space in the pages of gossip newspapers and new rumors emerge every day about the Argentine showgirl and the conductor. In the last few hours, the weekly ‘Oggi’ has made public a sensational indiscretion about the couple. Let’s find out together what it is.

There are many who believe that the news of the crisis between Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino is actually a media move to be talked about. Over the past few hours Alberto Dandolo announced a sensational indiscretion to the weekly ‘Oggi’.

In fact, according to what was revealed by the gossip expert, it seems that the news of the separation between the Argentine showgirl and the Rai 2 host is actually a media strategy. These were his words about it:

It is a dense mystery on the status quo of the sentimental relationship between Belen Rodriguez Stefano de Martino. While on the one hand she allows herself to be immortalized in mischievous attitudes with an entrepreneur from Brescia, on the other he makes them so social by launching subliminal messages on the complexity of love.

And, continuing with his revelationAlberto Dandolo said:

However, people close to them speak of a solid relationship and suggest that it is a media strategy implemented by the couple and aimed at raising the prices of both on the TV and advertising market.

To then conclude:

In fact, let us remember that Belen will not return with Tú yes que vales and is outside d Hyenas and that de Martino has not been confirmed as host of some Rai 2 formats, a network of which last year he was one of the symbolic faces, with four programs to his credit.

At the moment it is only about rumors as those directly involved have not yet directly exposed themselves on the media wave in which they have been involved.