Without any shadow of a doubt Belen Rodríguez and Stefano De Martino are one of the most loved and talked about couples in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the couple is experiencing a period of crisis. However, the Argentine model herself revealed a few more details on the matter. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Belen Rodriguez never ceases to amaze all his fan. Over the last few hours, the Argentine model has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time, it was the unexpected gesture of which she became the author in relation to Stephen DeMartino.

During the bet Of You’ve Got Mail aired on Saturday 21 January, Stefano De Martino was a special guest. Former contestant of Friends entered Maria De Filippi’s studio to make a surprise to a Neapolitan fan who had to face the death of his parents.

However, the Italian public could not help but notice the silence by Belen Rodriguez. Indeed, the Argentine model is always used to give a support to her husband on the occasion of his extras on the small screen, as happened during the broadcasting of the programmes step And Star bar.

In the light of this episode, there are many web users who wondered if the couple was experiencing the umpteenth crisis. The showgirl herself took care of satisfying the most curious. She the latter has published a photo on his Instagram profile in which Stefano De Martino appears in the background behind the little Luna Marì. Therefore, no storm between the two, on the contrary, theirs love story seems to be going full steam ahead.