Belen Rodriguez constantly in the eye of the storm. Over the last few hours, the name of the Argentine showgirl has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers due to a social detail that everyone couldn't help but notice. Let's find out together what happened.

New love for Belen Rodriguez? The gossip about the love life of the Argentine showgirl does not stop and she seems to have ended the story with Elio Lorenzoni. In fact, there is no longer any trace of the two on social media and these days there are many who claim that the showgirl is dating Giacomo Cavalliformer of Diletta Leotta.

The gossip began when Belen was spotted by paparazzi on the streets of Milan while walking with Diletta Leotta's ex-boyfriend. The weekly magazine 'Chi' has in fact shared some shots that immortalize the Argentine showgirl walking with the 30-year-old who lives in New York but is often in Italy for work. After the rumors circulated, Belen remained silent and did not comment on the gossip outstanding on your account. Today, however, a social clue could confirm the rumors of a possible acquaintance between the Argentine showgirl and the model.

Are Belen Rodriguez and Giacomo Cavalli together? The showgirl's social gesture goes crazy on the web: what she did

Over the last few hours everyone couldn't help but notice the sensational gesture of which Belen Rodriguez became the protagonist. In detail, everyone couldn't help but notice the social like that the showgirl gave to a shot of Giacomo Cavalli, thus fueling the gossip about her love life.

Needless to say, the social gesture has been noticed by many web users. Although his indiscretion is becoming more and more insistent, Belen continues to remain silent and not comment on the rumors circulating about her love life.