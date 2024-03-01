Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

In order to attract more women to IT, stereotypes must be broken down. A computer science professor has a completely different “trick” up her sleeve.

Women are good with children and men are good with numbers? A cliché that is becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy in Germany. Few men choose the job of educator, few women are computer scientists.

Figures from the IT industry association Bitkom show: In German IT and telecommunications companies, an average of 15 percent of employees are women. “We have one of our biggest deficits in IT,” says Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens).

Since she took office, the proportion of women in other areas, such as company management, has increased from 30 to 35 percent. “We didn’t succeed in this in the IT sector,” said Baerbock during a panel discussion at the second “Klischeefrei” conference on March 1, 2024.

Only 15 percent of all employees in the IT industry are women. © Panthermedia/IMAGO

German women are less likely to study computer science than international students

Family Minister Lisa Paus (SPD) agrees: “There are simply far too few women in the IT sector. We have to break down stereotypes in order to overcome this.” If there are to be more men in women’s jobs and women in IT in Germany, then the issue must be “Sexism in the world of work and address them in companies,” she says.

“It is important that we work without discrimination. “In view of the global competition for skilled workers, we would be stupid if we didn’t do that,” says Baerbock. In general, Germany “cannot proudly pat itself on the back” when it comes to clichés, says the Green politician. “What is happening to us is only the minimum standard; we are being overtaken by many countries.”

“We see that German girls don’t like studying computer science as much as, for example, our many international students,” says Katharina Zweig, professor in the computer science department at the Rhineland-Palatinate Technical University (RPTU) in the panel discussion.

This is an article by BuzzFeed News Germany.

Professor reveals trick to attract women to computer science

Because there are so many Pakistani and Indian women among the students at her university, another aspect is important: “We have to do more to ensure that these women stay!” International students are often not accepted by German companies Find jobs. It is often said that their language is not good enough. “It can’t be that we train so many people who really want to come to Germany and then send them away again,” says Zweig angrily.

“So I think it would be worthwhile to really set up a program so that we can retain these skilled workers. “Then we would automatically have more women and more representation and more diversity,” she says. Marcel Fratzscher from the German Institute for Economic Research sees it similarly in an interview BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA.

“A little trick of ours is that we have actually developed a hyphenated course of study,” says the computer scientist. The course is called “Socioinformatics” and attracts more women. He is primarily concerned with the question of what effects software has on society as a whole. “A few women apply, but there would probably be more,” says Zweig.

