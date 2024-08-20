Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

An air bubble theory raises a small hope that passengers might have survived the sinking of the “Bayesian” in Italy. This is what lies behind the scenario.

Palermo – Within moments, the “Bayesian” sank off the coast of Italy. Six people have been missing since the boat accident off Sicily. They were caught in a storm while they were sleeping and dragged to the bottom of the sea, presumably trapped in their cabins.

Boating accident off Sicily: “Bayesian” sank within a minute – deep-sea expert describes doomsday scenario

In the meantime, a video has surfaced showing the sinking of the luxury yacht. Images of the severe storm on the night of the accident were already known. It took just 60 seconds for the ship to be swallowed by the water. “It is entirely possible for a boat to sink in such a short time. For example, if a large wave hits the ship or doors are open,” explains Philippe Epelbaum at IPPEN.MEDIAThe Swiss operates a submarine with his company “Subspirit” and is therefore very familiar with the conditions involved in water ingress.

“When the ratio of water in the boat to the displaced mass tips, it happens quickly. Then there is no turning back,” stresses Epelbaum. As soon as the ship is filled to the brim, it sinks inexorably.

Did passengers survive the yacht accident in Italy? Air bubble theory fuels minimal hope for missing people

But how could the “Bayesian” passengers have survived such a lightning accident? In fact, there is still a small hope for the missing people around the tech billionaire Mike Lynch. When the yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, an air bubble may have formed inside the sailboat.

When a ship tilts sideways, an air bubble usually forms on the side facing upwards. You can imagine this as if you were pushing an empty glass straight under water.

“And if the people were lucky enough to be in such a room, they could find air to breathe – even at the bottom,” explains Epelbaum.

“Bayesian” theory reminds of “Miracle of Jascon 4”: Ship’s cook survived three days in sunken tug

The theory about the boat accident in Italy does not come from the deep-sea expert himself, but reminds us of the survival of a ship’s cook in a tugboat accident in 2013, known as the “Miracle of Jascon 4”. The freighter had sunk to a depth of 30 meters off the coast of Nigeria. Ship’s cook Harrison Odjegba Okene survived for three days in the wreck on the seabed before suddenly resurfacing.

However, in the case of the “Bayesian”, Epelbaum stresses: “Whether such a bubble existed is only a theoretical possibility. If that really did happen, the passengers have a small chance.” However, this chance is likely to be significantly smaller than that in the “Jascon 4”. Mainly because the ship is also smaller. The tugboat has completely different dimensions, which create more space for larger air pockets.

Depressing scenario of yacht accident in Italy: “With every breath, the oxygen becomes less”

Because: Under water, the air you breathe inevitably runs out at some point. “With every breath, the oxygen decreases,” says Epelbaum about the conditions in the yacht after the boating accident in Italy. You can imagine it as if you had pulled a plastic bag over your head. After a short time, the air is used up. But it could perhaps be enough for 24 to 36 hours in the 50-meter-long yacht.

Unfortunately, rescue operations off Sicily are currently proving difficult. Furniture and scrap metal are blocking the divers’ way into the “Bayesian”. On Tuesday, emergency services cut a hole in the hull for the first time in the hope of gaining access to the cabins. This has not been successful so far – and with every passing hour, the hope of finding more survivors of the boating accident off Sicily is getting smaller. (moe)