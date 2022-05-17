A couple of months ago came to light by LaLiga, detailed information on the delicate situation that FC Barcelona is going through in terms of their salary issues. Exceeding the stipulated 144 million, the general concern is evident; the club is still trapped in an economic crisis inherited by the management of the previous year.
Despite of handicap economic, this does not mean ruling out the possibility of future contracts. Barça and its directors continue to work to find a solution. We review what are the conditions that must be met for this.
The credit of CVC and the sale of Barça Studios
Laporta and his directors have been working for several months looking for ways to finance a new project.
The club would be very close to reaching an agreement with CVC for a credit of 300 million euros and at the same time, it will try to sell a percentage of Barça Studios, which would mean an additional 350 million euros. Taking this income into account, would translate a margin of 75 million euros in terms of wage bill.
Is it enough with CVC and Barça Studios to be able to sign?
According to the plan that the coach and the technical department have, Barça would be forced to release more or less, amount of wage bill. The main idea is to be able to make room through three events, CVC, Barça Studios and the sale of some players who are on trial such as Umtiti, Lenglet, Mingueza, Dest, etc.
LaLiga requires presenting a significant capital gain before June 30. In order to achieve the objectives, Barça must work against the clock and urgently solve its financial situation.
