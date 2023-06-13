Edda Ribeiroi

Edda Ribeiro https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/

06/13/2023 – 7:58 am

Share



“Do you think the bank will tell you this? Never”. The post by the influencer Nathalia Rodrigues de Oliveira – the nath finance – reverberated on social networks since the beginning of the month regarding fees charged by banks, mainly for current account users. On Twitter, she teaches how to request a refund of all fees already paid, showing how to complain through the Central Bank channel and the financial institutions themselves.

+ Banks turn to WhatsApp to attract app-averse customers

+ BB customers can transfer money from other banks without leaving the app

Soon, followers sent prints of requested refunds and reversed fee payments, based on the step-by-step and information provided by the financial educator. But, after all, which bank fees are free?

Is the customer entitled to free banking service?

According to the Central Bank, opening and maintaining a relationship with a financial institution is a decision of the parties, that is, the customer and the bank. In this sense, this relationship is governed by the Consumer Defense Code (CDC).

Once the relationship begins, the customer is entitled to certain free services – called essential – in the form and amounts established in CMN Resolution No. 3,919, of 2010. Any service that exceeds these limits may be charged to the customer by the financial institution.

“In view of the resolution, every banking institution must offer free checking or savings account services for individuals to carry out withdrawals and transfers, for example”, reinforces Stéfano Ferri, specialist in Consumer Law and member of the Civil Law Commission of the OAB/Campinas.

See below the free services for checking account users:

a) supply of card with debit function;

b) provision of a duplicate of the card referred to in item “a”, except in cases of replacement requests made by the account holder resulting from loss, theft, damage and other reasons not attributable to the issuing institution;

c) up to four withdrawals, per month, at a cash desk, including by check or loose check, or at a self-service terminal;

d) up to two transfers of funds between accounts at the institution, per month, at a cash desk, at a self-service terminal and/or via the internet;

e) provision of up to two statements, per month, containing the movement of the last thirty days through a cash counter and/or self-service terminal;

f) consultations using the internet;

g) supply of the monthly statement with the amounts charged in the previous year related to tariffs, interest, late payment charges, fines and other expenses incurred on credit and leasing operations.

h) check clearing;

i) supply of up to ten check sheets per month, provided that the account holder meets the necessary requirements for the use of checks, in accordance with the regulations in force and the agreed conditions; It is

j) provision of any service by electronic means, in the case of accounts whose contracts provide for the exclusive use of electronic means.

If the bank account user understands that he was improperly charged, how can he complain?

Upon realizing that he was improperly charged, the consumer must contact the financial institution, which can be done either by phone or by email, or even in person at a bank branch.

“The consumer must register the complaint made, requesting the protocol number. This can be useful if you need to go to the Judiciary. It is also possible to file a complaint with consumer protection agencies, such as the state or municipal Procon”, advises Ferri.

Can the user request a refund? As?

According to the expert, article 6, item III of the CDC, establishes that the consumer has the right to adequate and clear information on the prices referring to the services offered.

“The consumer must verify in the account opening contract which services he has contracted. Verifying that they were essential services and knowing that they are not charged, he must immediately inform the banking institution that he is being improperly charged and request the reversal of the fees. The communication must be made in writing, through the channels that the bank makes available”, explains Renata Abalém, Legal Director of the Institute of Consumer and Taxpayer Defense (IDC).

How to apply for the free account?

One of the ‘secrets’ revealed by influencer Nath Finance is that banks, instead of selling free service, offer other packages with costs, and that it is the customer’s right to ask to change packages. For Banco do Brasil users, for example, just access the app and click on Menu > Current Account > Your Package > Cancel Current Package > Free package goes automatically.

Those who use Itaú Unibanco must follow these steps: Go to Help > Rates > How can I consult my service package > Consult the package via chat > ​​Choose the Essential Services Package. Nath adds that, for other banks, the service is done by phone or chat available on the website or application.























