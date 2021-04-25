Atef Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Failure to subject digital economy activities to taxes has repercussions related to the erosion of national tax rules, tax inequality and economic competition, according to a study by the Arab Monetary Fund, which confirmed that the application of taxes to the digital economy on the Arab and international levels faces challenges related to the ability of the current tax rules to deal with activities based on digitization .

The study entitled “Taxes on the Digital Economy in the Arab Countries” noted that a number of Arab countries are making efforts within the framework of preparing for the application of taxes on digital economy activities.

She stressed the need for Arab countries to focus on reviewing tax legislation, building electronic databases, developing information systems and raising technical capabilities, in order to keep pace with the rapid technical development.

Monitor challenges

The study is based on the results of a questionnaire prepared by the Arab Monetary Fund to monitor the challenges facing Arab countries in applying taxes to the digital economy, and the nature of the efforts taken and planned to address those challenges related to the ability of the current tax rules to deal with activities based on digitization, in the absence of an international consensus on the distribution of rights. Interstate taxation.

The study highlighted the importance of the digital economy in terms of expansion, growth and financial resources reaped by digitization-based companies. It also pointed to the consequences of not subjecting the digital economy to taxes, such as the erosion of national tax rules, tax injustice, and economic competition.

The study also addressed the challenges facing the application of taxes on the digital economy at the level of Arab countries and the international level, the development of international efforts to address them, and the nature of the measures and measures planned and taken at the level of Arab countries in this regard.

The study indicated that there is awareness at the regional and international levels of the importance of taxes on the digital economy in terms of the need for this sector to contribute to the public resources of countries in relation to its size and profitability, in addition to the need to correct the disparity in tax burdens between digital and traditional companies. Current international and domestic tax rules and standards on digital transactions.

Concerted international efforts

She stressed the importance of concerted international efforts in order to reach an international consensus on international tax rules and standards that guarantee the fair distribution of tax rights among countries.

The study indicated that in light of the delay in reaching an international consensus, a number of countries around the world have taken unilateral measures that enable the application of taxes on the profits of companies based on digitization, which may have negative repercussions on international trade and technical development.

The study also reviewed measures that a number of Arab countries have taken to put in place in preparation for the application of taxes on activities based on digitization.

In this context, the study indicated the need for Arab countries to focus on several areas, the study indicated that there is, including review and amendment of tax legislation and agreements to keep pace with the rapid technical development, and to benefit from the multilateral agreement to combat international tax evasion, and to collect the required data on the activities of the digital economy. Building electronic databases, and developing tax administrations by developing information systems and raising technical capabilities.

Direct taxes

In the context of direct taxes, there is a tendency in a number of Arab countries to wait until an international consensus is reached on rules that enable them to exercise their tax sovereignty over the profits earned by companies operating in the field of the digital economy. Supports the willingness to apply income tax to the profits earned by multinational corporations within their economies, if an international consensus is reached or if they go towards unilateral tax measures.

Among these measures, for example, Saudi Arabia is studying all options that can be applied to impose a tax on the income of non-resident digital companies in the event that no international consensus solution is reached on international tax rules and standards in this regard.

One of the most prominent of these options is planning to impose a digital services tax, which is a tax levied on revenue, equal to a specific profit margin and a specific tax rate.

The scope of this tax can include large digital companies, especially companies active in digital advertising, and it can be expanded to include other digital activities.

In addition, reforms in the area of ​​tax administration and capacity building.

In the same context, Egypt is seeking to amend the income tax law to include the tax on digital transactions, in addition to developing the tax administration.

In a related context, Morocco is interested in following-up and participating in finding international solutions to the tax challenges arising from digitization, in addition to studying the experiences of countries and making use of them in developing internal practices.

In Jordan, there is planning to cooperate with electronic payment companies to monitor money transfers to and from digital companies. Yemen also plans to review some legal texts in tax legislation, train human resources qualification, and provide modern technologies in line with new electronic transactions.

Indirect taxes

With regard to indirect taxes, and within the framework of international guidelines and guidelines issued in this regard, Arab countries have turned to measures and procedures that enable them to impose their tax control on goods and services directed remotely through e-commerce platforms, and intangible products.

According to the experiences of Arab countries in this field, Jordan imposes a sales tax of 16% on invisible goods and services.

The UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia also impose value-added tax on digital services provided by resident and non-resident companies at a rate of about 5 percent.

In Algeria, a value-added tax is imposed on remote-directed physical services and products at a rate of 9 or 19 percent, depending on the type of digital products. In Lebanon, value-added tax is imposed on transactions that take place through electronic means, similar to non-electronic ones. In this regard, a draft law on e-commerce tax that includes tax provisions for digital transactions is being prepared. Likewise, in Egypt, amendments are being planned to the non-added tax law, which would enable non-residents who carry out e-commerce transactions to be required to pay tax. In Morocco, a value-added tax is imposed on digital transactions at a rate of 20 percent.

Tax administration

In terms of tax administration, Arab countries do not face difficulty in collecting the tax imposed on the foreseeable goods and services directed remotely from the business sector to the business sector (Business to Business (B2B)), because it can be counted when crossing the customs outlets and then charging it with value-added tax. .

Recommendations

The study called for reviewing and amending tax legislation, as well as international tax agreements to keep pace with the rapid technical development, by studying the required amendments in tax legislation related to the right to impose a tax and the right to obtain information about companies operating in the field of the digital economy.

And she stressed the need to take advantage of the comprehensive framework to combat the erosion of tax rules and transfer profits (Inclusive Framework on BEPS) and contribute to its activities, and to join the Multilateral Agreement to Combat International Tax Evasion (MLI), which a group of Arab countries has joined so far that includes 10 countries. Arab countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Djibouti, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, and Morocco.

She called for the necessity of collecting the required data on the activities of the digital economy and building integrated electronic databases containing information and data related to activities in the field of the digital economy, stressing the need to focus on activating the value-added tax on digital transactions, using the recommendations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in the framework of addressing tax challenges to the economy Digital.

And she stressed the need to develop tax administrations through developing information systems and networking, and raising the technical capabilities of human resources, in order to raise their efficiency, enhance tax collection and employ modern technologies, and rely on them to raise the efficiency of tax administration. There are many international companies that have provided technical solutions that deal with auditing. Digital transactions are controlled locally and internationally.