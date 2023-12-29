This January 1, New Year's Day is celebrated, and it is also the first holiday marked on the calendar of 2024. A day when the most common thing is to enjoy the company of family, friends and loved ones. A day when many people do not have to go to work.

At first it may seem like a perfect day to enjoy a day of leisure in any place, however, this day is one of the few holidays in which a large part of the establishments remain closed, along with Christmas and Three Kings Day. That is why before going to any establishment you should check their hours so as not to find the blinds drawn.

If you need to make a purchase by January 1, you can go to any store on December 31, considered a business day, as well as the 24th. You should check the hours, since many of them shorten their hours opening.

What stores open on January 1?

Malls



– The Nueva Condomina shopping center will only open the restaurant and leisure establishments during normal hours, but the stores will close their doors on this day.

– The Dos Mares shopping center announces on its website that it is open 365 days a year, however, on December 25, only leisure and restaurant venues will open their shutters.

– Thader shopping center will remain closed.

– La Noria Outlet will remain closed.

– The Espacio Mediterráneo shopping center, in Cartagena, will remain closed. On its specific website it is open all year round except December 25 and January 1 and 6.

– The Parque Almenara shopping center in Lorca will be closed.

Supermarkets



– Carrefour: the establishments of the Carrefour supermarket chain will remain closed.

– Alcampo: the Alcampo supermarket chain will remain closed.

– Mercadona: Mercadona establishments will remain closed.

– Day: will remain closed.

– Lidl: this establishment will be closed.

Stores



– El Corte Inglés: will remain closed.

– Ikea: will remain closed.

– MediaMarkt: will remain closed.

– Leroy Merlin: will be closed.