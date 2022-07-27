A colleague of Antonella Elia denies the alleged marriage announced by the couple for 2023. The controversy and accusations against the former gieffina erupt on social networks

Antonella Elia and Pietro Delle Piane they get married? For the umpteenth time the well-known showgirl returns to announce her wedding just as she had already done in the past. Even in recent years, the couple had talked about getting married without then realizing their great desire.

Precisely for this reason, in recent days there are many people who have accused the former columnist of having, once again, fueled the gossip about her. On social networks, thousands of users have a strong skepticism towards them and the possibility that this marriage is really real.

In recent days it is the same showgirl to announce for the umpteenth time the Orange flowers which will take place in 2023. However, no one seems to believe anymore in their promises which, as before, have gone up in smoke a few weeks later.

Recently, a friend of Antonella Elia’s house through the Dagospia portal has denied his claims. The latter once again reported the words that a colleague of the showgirl would have secretly revealed and that they would not see any marriage on the horizon.

Antonella Elia and Pietro Delle piane are getting married? A friend denies it

To reveal and report the words of a dear friend of Antonella Elia is once again the portal of Dagospia. The latter, without naming names, reported the declarations that the woman allegedly issued against the alleged marriage between Antonella and Pietro, which will take place in 2023.

“Postpone and postpone, now the marriage between Antonella Elia and Pietro delle Piane, ex Gieffino, ex of Silvye Lubamba, actor (?), Should take place next year. A dear friend of Elia’s (they worked together) laughs and says: “this marriage does not have to be done and will not be done… ”We are waiting”Reports the portal of Dagospia.

The woman thus seems to deny once again the possible marriage that the couple announced in recent days. As early as 2020 that Pietro Delle Piane had affirmed the intention of get married with the former gieffina but for now, they seem just words in the wind.

In fact, social media users no longer believe the words of the couple who now say they want to wait until 2023 to make their big dream come true. The showgirl through some Instagram stories had also declared that she wanted to marry Pietro at all costs but despite the various announcements neither of the two seems to have taken the topic seriously.