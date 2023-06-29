The answer to this question depends on the meaning given to “alternative lives.” If the term is interpreted as intelligent civilizations other than humans, most of us who dedicate ourselves to science think that, even if it exists, the search for this type of life is very difficult and its detection, therefore, very improbable. . Until now, initiatives dedicated to the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (mostly based on the analysis of electromagnetic signals from space, such as the SETI project) have not provided any conclusive results. The observations made of the planets and satellites of the Solar System have not shown us any signs that suggest their presence in the vicinity of our planet.

The main limitation to detecting intelligent life outside of Earth is that we have to coincide in time and be at the appropriate distance from another civilization that can emit signals of its existence or recognize signals of ours. Until now, the clearest signal that we have been able to send into space of the existence on our planet of a life capable of developing technology are electromagnetic waves that travel at the speed of light. But how far have these waves been able to reach? The reality is that we have only been emitting these types of signals for a little over a hundred years, so, at most, they will have traveled a little over a hundred light years. In a universe where the distances are immense, this means that we are practically invisible to any other intelligent civilization that may exist. And the same thing happens in reverse.

More information:

On the other hand, the appearance of intelligence requires a degree of biological complexity that requires very long times to emerge, which makes the simplest life a better candidate to live outside the Earth. It could even happen that intelligence never arises. There is no law that says that life has to evolve towards its appearance. In fact, evolution operates without any predetermined end, which means that the life that currently exists on Earth is the product of chance and environmental conditions that have existed on our planet throughout its history. If those conditions had been different, terrestrial life would not be like what we see and it could be that humanity and intelligence would never have arisen.

Although we have already been talking about it for several paragraphs, what we mean by intelligence remains to be defined. A possible definition would be the faculty of the mind that allows learning, understanding, making decisions and forming an idea of ​​reality. However, that ability has led humans to exploit our planet to such a degree that we could be making it uninhabitable for our species. If intelligence manifested itself like this in another place in the universe, it would be difficult for it to persist long enough to locate (or be located) by another civilization.

But let’s go back to the original question and think of “alternative lives” simply as the different ways, not necessarily intelligent or complex, in which life could manifest itself on a planet other than our own. Many of us who are dedicated to science are convinced that these lives exist and may be detected in the future, hopefully not too distant. And it is that the conditions that life requires are not many. The unavoidable are the existence of chemical elements with which to build biological molecules and values ​​of environmental variables that ensure their stability, accessibility to some energy source and, finally, the presence of a solvent (probably liquid water). that allows the realization of the chemical reactions of the metabolism.

It is not so difficult that these conditions could exist on other planets. On Earth itself there are beings that, due to their ability to carry out their vital functions in extreme conditions, appear to be extraterrestrials. They are extremophile microorganisms, whose discovery has greatly increased our hopes of finding life in parts of the cosmos with environmental conditions very different from those prevailing on Earth.

Currently, we believe that liquid water may exist in the subsoil of Mars and we know that some moons of Jupiter and Saturn contain gigantic oceans under their surface, something that makes us dream of the existence of other life. What will those lives be like? If, from a single origin, terrestrial life has been able to diversify in an immense variety of ways, it is logical to think that another life with a different origin can hold many surprises for us. How will you store the genetic information? How will it transform the energy of the environment? How will its evolution be? Although it is most likely that the possible life that we will find in the mentioned sites will be microscopic, that should not disappoint us, since the comparison of its characteristics with those of terrestrial life will allow us, finally, to understand what life is and what it is. its meaning in the universe.

Esther Lazarus She is a scientific researcher at the Center for Astrobiology (CSIC-INTA), where she directs the group of Experimental Evolution Studies with Viruses and Microorganisms.

Question submitted by Juan Marvin Cambronero Cruz

Coordination and writing: Victoria Bull

we answer is a weekly scientific consultancy, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the program L’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members of MY T (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), which answer those questions. Send your questions to [email protected] or by Twitter #werespond.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.