The White House will launch a special tracking program for the weapons it sends to Ukraine to prevent them from ending up as contraband on the black market. Suspicions of “illegal diversion” to mafias and other international criminal organizations have been underpinning NATO, the EU and Interpol for months, but their worst fears have now been confirmed by the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation.

Police in the Nordic country have discovered at least one motorized gang of criminals in possession of assault rifles from arsenals exported by the West to the former Soviet republic to deal with Russia. The office assures that other similar cases have occurred in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, although none of these countries has ruled on the matter. The United States acknowledges, for its part, that it has only managed to control in person 10% of the 22,000 weapons classified as “special supervision” that it has delivered to kyiv.

The seed of restlessness is sown. The follow-up may presumably become a ‘hot potato’ for the Joe Biden Administration in the event that in next Tuesday’s legislative elections the Republicans obtain a majority in Congress and the Senate and decide to audit the enormous military material destined for Ukraine. The US has sent support worth 18,000 million euros – the military industry has revalued over 400% – and its president wanted, at least until a week ago, to approve another extraordinary item of 55,000 million before the elections, in forecast of a triumph of the Republican Party. Trump-friendly conservatives are inclined to moderate spending, and some of his appointees have expressed reluctance to put vast quantities of sophisticated weapons in the hands of a foreign country, taking advantage of the debate over whether what the Russo-Ukrainian conflict needs at this point is to continue receiving momentum through armed means or it is imperative to pressure both sides towards a peace negotiation.

While the dilemma is resolved, no one doubts that the supply to kyiv is “necessary” for its Army to resist the Russian invasion. However, as the months have gone by and military aid has increased, the number of voices has grown that urge to tie the final destination of the arsenals to avoid a serious international security problem. The Stimson Center, a renowned analysis group based in Washington, has been one of the most active in this alert and recommended that the Joe Biden Administration develop plans to keep surplus weapons under control. “We have to make sure we don’t let the pace and urgency (of the war) overtake our long-term interests,” he warns.

“We have seen signs that these weapons are already arriving in Finland”, The superintendent of the Finnish National Investigation Office, Christer Ahlgren, announced last Sunday the opening of an investigation into the discovery of at least assault rifles from Ukraine in the hands of mafias that operate in the ports of the Nordic country. At least, this is what Ahlgren claims, explaining that clandestine trafficking routes have already been opened and specifically citing a biker gang that “has a unit in every major city in Ukraine.” The National Police, together with Belgian and Dutch agents, arrested just a year ago the two leaders of this organization in Spain and Germany for cocaine trafficking when they were hiding in a luxury urbanization in Marbella.

Europe does not want an implosive situation like the one that occurred thirty years ago with the Balkan war, the end of which meant the dissemination of numerous combat weapons between mafias and international terrorist groups. His trace even reached in 2015 the terrible attacks in Paris that caused 131 deaths, since two of the machine guns used in the massacre of the Bataclan room had left the Yugoslav warehouses. Following the 1997 crisis in Albania, 650,000 weapons were also reported missing.

Until now, American experts have only been able to inspect in person the destination of 10% of the high-risk weapons transferred to Ukraine, according to information revealed by the ‘Washington Post’. Officials point out that monitoring protocols are designed for peacetime and now need to be adapted to the dizzying pace of a war that consumes nearly 40,000 artillery shells a day. Nor does the “war chaos” help: that is, the disorder typical of the conflict and the impossibility of the American envoys to enter the front, not only because of the personal risk but also because of the international conflict that would be generated if any of them died in a Russian attack.

complicated traceability



Poland is the checkpoint. It is in this country where the transfer of the arsenals to kyiv is usually carried out, according to the newspaper. In the case of small arms and other military equipment, such as bulletproof vests, they are simply placed in the hands of the Ukrainian commanders according to a code of trust. The Zelensky government is committed to ensuring that none of these goods end up on the black market and a special committee of Parliament is in charge of monitoring them. However, no one is unaware of the complications of following this traceability in the middle of a war, even more so when the appropriate devices are lacking. The US has begun training Ukrainian officials in the use of scanners to scan barcodes and inventory weapons. Many systems are handmade. The US military counts depleted ammunition boxes and tracks spending by Ukrainian troops. These, for their part, still carry a large part of that accounting on paper.

The White House assures that, despite the “chaotic nature” of the war, “the United States and Ukraine have cooperated to prevent the diversion of illicit weapons” and have not yet documented any cases of marketing. kyiv has sent the Pentagon some reports about the loss or breakage of equipment, or the illegibility of its identity codes. Washington hopes to achieve a “reasonable” level of effectiveness in the control of arsenals, although it admits that it will not be absolute. Within his plan, he has also intensified the flow of information with the allies on monitoring, since there is no central monitoring system for all Western exports.

Different analysts have alluded to the referent of the war in Yugoslavia to demand maximum supervision from the donor countries. Catherine de Bolle, executive director of Europol, expressed her concern on May 28 that a similar event would be repeated in an interview with ‘Die Weld’ where she pointed out that “it is to be feared that part of the weapons delivered to Ukraine will end up in bad hands”. De Bolle recalled how, after the Balkan War, an indeterminate amount of weapons from ex-Yugoslav warehouses ended up in European, African and Middle Eastern mafias and terrorist organizations. Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of Interpol, is of the same opinion: “As soon as the weapons fall silent, the illegal trafficking of war material will begin”, since “criminal groups seek to exploit chaotic situations to take advantage of the large number of weapons available. It will become a real challenge for us.”

Among the most sensitive resources are the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles or the popular Javelin anti-tank missiles, sent by the thousands to the Ukrainian Army and apparently coveted by the market. The Arms Control Association and the Stimson Center assure that the existence of black boxes allows knowing the use given to the Javelin. However, Russian media claim that these missiles can already be purchased on the so-called dark web.

Russian propaganda



The Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior has denied this and all other information that has appeared about the possibility of illegal trafficking in military goods. “The Kremlin propagandists provoke the creation of dangerous myths and fictions about the processes that take place in Ukraine,” he says in his statement, adding that the Nordic media outlet that reproduced the complaint by the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation published words that the superintendent of the department «actually did not say» in order to fulfill «Putin’s will» and «stain the image of the Ukrainian state».

The precaution of the Zelensky Executive is not simply ritual. The Government is concerned about this type of information, since the allies could reduce the shipment of weapons if the existence of a black market is proven and some analysts even maintain that the country’s entry into the EU would be in danger. Despite the good words of the Union to accept him as a partner, the truth is that Ukraine has set a very high bar for reforms in order to adapt to the democratic and anti-corruption standards in force in Europe. Episodes such as the one that occurred after the fall of the USSR, when a million Soviet weapons stored in Ukraine ended up on the black market between 1992 and 2007, are still weighing on the former republic. With the start of the Donbas war in 2014, some studies point to that both the Ukrainian and Russian military looted up to 300,000 small arms.