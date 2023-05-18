“We have reaffirmed to President Zelensky our 360-degree support for Ukraine for as long as it takes and beyond. Our nation will continue to provide assistance both bilaterally and multilaterally, we will continue to ensure our staunch adherence to rigorous enforcement of sanctions, as well as our support for peace, provided it is a just peace.

Shortly afterwards: «Italy will continue to contribute to every effort that can lead in this direction. We will continue, in agreement with our main allies, to provide the necessary support, including military support, so that Ukraine can arrive, we hope as soon as possible, at the negotiating table in a solid position. This is important, because peace cannot be achieved with any option of surrender on the part of Ukraine, it would be terribly unfair, but it would also be very dangerous for peace in Europe and a very serious precedent for all the nations of the world. Peace will only be achieved if and when Russia ceases hostilities and attacks on civilian targets.”

Beyond the fact that these words pronounced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on the occasion of the visit to Rome of the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, sound more like a declaration of war aimed at feeding the war industry and encouraging hostilities, the bilateral meeting of a few days ago must make us think because it highlights one of the many contradictions of this government: the one concerning the crucial issue of immigration.

An important provision adopted by the government majority at the end of April extended until 31 December of this year the special protection for Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in our country since the beginning of the war. Moving in unison with the rest of the European Union, Italy allows – and will continue to allow – those who fled the war triggered by Putin’s invasion to receive a welcome. And it does so, like the rest of the EU, with a faster tool than the canonical request for asylum and subsidiary protection, so as to avoid exhausting waiting times for those, women and children included, who are already forced to experience the drama that every war takes with him.

The point is that this provision, as sacrosanct as it is taken for granted, clashes with what is contained in the Cutro decree, now converted into law, through which the Government and the majority have literally “pulverized” the special protection for all other migrants, in the name of an emergency logic which – point out all the oppositions, many third sector associations and authoritative exponents of the CEI – risks increasing the invisibility of people who come from territories tormented by years of wars and persecutions and who, having arrived illegally in our country, they will have no way of becoming “regular”. Just think of the Syrians, the Palestinians, the Afghans, the Kurds, etc.

Why, then, dear Meloni, do there exist for you and for your government series A and series B refugees? In the name of what principle? By what agreement? Even in Afghanistan, the population lives under the Taliban regime. Even the Kurds are being persecuted by Erdogan.

The basic principle of civilization according to which any human being fleeing the war deserves to be welcomed in another country seems, according to the Meloni government, to apply only (or primarily) to Ukrainian citizens.

Because of this tragic “ranking”, hundreds of thousands of human beings find themselves unable to move and consequently are forced to undertake dangerous journeys in the Mediterranean or through the most fatal migratory routes.

We hope that this policy is not the result of a simple equation, namely that not all countries attacked have equal dignity and deserve the same treatment.