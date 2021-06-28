There is something that fills me with confusion, despite having lived 50 years in the country. What language is spoken? Are there two or more? I thought that Spanish was the language, but I have seen that it is not. There is the lawyer, the politician, and then the one they teach in schools: Castilian and / or Spanish.

When a person commits a crime, stealing, the police immediately arrest and imprison him. Then he speaks in legal language, since he was not a criminal but a poor citizen, who does not have enough income and the judge frees him. Also when someone lies, under oath or not, they are apologized for … why? It is that he speaks the political language.

When any of us gets into debt with banks, suppliers or anyone, he is executed first with the title of thief, then he justifies himself by saying that he is a poor man to whom some speculators lent more than he could pay, then to hunch himself. It is not paid and ready. When a government spends what it has, it asks for more, promising gold and money, what is it? A populist government that does for its citizens, at the expense of what they invest in others. Yes, but they invest, thieves are harmed and creditors are mischievous. What language do they speak?

If I owe and do not pay, I am a thief, jet, criminal, but when politicians do it, either to distribute or keep it, they are countries in default. And they transfer the title to all citizens, that is, are all Argentines thieves? But no one goes to prison. I keep my budget at the cost of sweating on two sides, working. But on the outside they classify me as a jet, a thief, a criminal. But those who have been like this are the politicians, who have committed crimes. Are they in jail? Never. They have been appointed by the people, who have been robbed and defiled. But they are idols. And the saddest thing, where is the 400 billion dollars that we owe? You are right, we are criminals, all of us?

Juan R. Bell

belljuanroberto@yahoo.com.ar

OTHER LETTERS

Qualifies as “serious” if students pass the grade yes or yes

The intention of the Government has been known to approve the courses that have not been taken and that the students pass the degree automatically by simple passage of time, all despite not having acquired the necessary knowledge.

This means neither more nor less than hiding the garbage under the carpet, as if saying everything remains in the most absolute normality when it is not at all. This is serious, but even more serious is that neither the Education authorities nor the teachers nor the unions have even outlined the slightest intention of recovering what was lost.

Miguel Angel Padilla

.miguel.a.padilla@gmail.com

Education and effort to be a professional is not valued

How difficult it is to be a university student and develop an effort to be an educated professional and be able to offer your wisdom. Those who do not work are rewarded with various and well-paid subsidies, it may be good or it may be very bad, but a student who manages his Progresar scholarship is postponed and they even stop paying it, a minuscule figure that does not not enough for half a book. And of course, it is better to pay someone who does not work and will surely vote for the government of the day. Instead a student thinks, reasons and seeing the useless who govern – and let me explain that useless is not an insult but “someone or something that is not useful” – will vote another government or end up outside the country to live better and safer.

And just as the President said that we come from the boats, I say that our children are leaving from Ezeiza.

Carlos Maria Pintos

.cm_pintos@hotmail.com

.

He asks the opposition to put aside personalities

The polls clearly show that a majority of Argentines do not agree with the direction that the Government is giving the country and would support the opposition in the next legislative elections. Transcendental support to preserve the country from the collectivist advance shown by the Frente de Todos.

It is time for the opposition leaders to show the generosity of the heroes. The symbol of unity demanded by that majority must be evidenced in the abandonment of personalities. Sponsor the unity of those who wish to maintain the republic, the Constitution, the independence of the powers and through that respect begin the task of the fight against poverty, the promotion of work, investment, the improvement of security, health and the education.

In order to convene in the next elections all those who are united under this vocation, it would be convenient for the leaders who sponsor it to join a PASO under the name of Together for the Republic, to which the UCR, the PRO, the Civic Coalition would converge. , and all the parties that oppose political systems such as those that prevail in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

The nickname of the name Together for the Republic would unify the voters who oppose an autocratic side and would demonstrate the greatness of the leaders by abandoning personal desires to defend the republic.

Alfredo Andreotti

.xintetico@mac.com

Encourage them to unite behind Rodríguez Larreta

I would like to remind the now opposition, the most obvious thing that nobody seems to see. At this moment the best positioned to reach the next presidency is Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. If they don’t line up behind him, if they all want to be president, as they do in every election: they will make the same mistake again. They will come to power again, they will not know what to do with it, and the same power will devour them as it did before. The same happened to the current government, while the only thing that all politicians of all parties agree on is to perfect mistakes.

So far nothing else is seen …

Gustavo Gil

.gustavogil68@hotmail.com

Complains about the actions of the City and the STO cranes

Tiredness and indignation causes them to see that they cannot agree to define where parking is or is not allowed. It has never been clear, if to the left or to the right, if on the avenue or not, etc, it is really a lack of respect for the taxpayer. When the City says free parking due to the pandemic, it was never transparent, so the private company does and undoes at will. It is for these reasons that I received a gratifying fine and a towing payment of $ 4,350 in the midst of the overwhelming situation that we are suffering.

Alejandro Fernández B.

.dfb9440@gmail.com