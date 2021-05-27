Are aliens watching us? Society hopes to get a response when, next month, it reaches the Congress of USA a report on secret government files on ufo, after years of sightings and videos suggesting that there may be highly advanced beings.

But the report of the director of National Intelligence, in which they meet classified military archives, might not explain dozens of decades-long reported incidents involving unidentified flying objects.

While keeping the alien theory open, Pentagon officials make it clear that their real goal is another. They seek to know if UFOs, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) in the language of the US military, represent a real threat to Earth.

Mystery and expectations

As the presentation date approaches, expectations regarding the report are increasing despite the fact that only a reduced version of the report will be made publicwhile a more detailed one will remain secret.

A video obtained in April 2020 by the US Department of Defense shows images that suggest “unidentified aerial phenomena.” Photo: AFP

The CBS newscast “60 Minutes” interviewed US Navy pilots who said they saw ships that flew faster and were more agile than any other sight before.

Officials with access to classified intelligence investigated the mystery.

“What is true, and in fact I mean it, is that there are images and records of objects in the sky that we do not know exactly what they are,” former President Barack Obama told “The Late Late Show” on September 17. May.

“There are far more sightings than have been made public,” said John Ratcliffe, who was director of National Intelligence for the last eight months of the Donald Trump administration, in Fox News in March.

“There are cases where we have no explanations for some of the things that we have seen,” he added.

Last year, the US Department of Defense published three videos black and white engraved by Navy pilots in which UFOs appear to be seen.

John Ratcliffe, former director of National Intelligence of the United States, spoke of the mystery of UFOs. Photo: AP

The pilots express amazement at what they are seeing and offer no explanation.

Technological war?

For the department, however, it is not about aliens, but about tech teams created by American rivals that were unknown to the pilots.

In August, the Pentagon formed a task force “to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could pose a threat to the national security of the United States. “

But the army does not want to reveal the results of its internal investigations because it hopes protect your own activities, as well as your technology and intelligence.

If the UAPs are from a potential adversary, the task force does not want to provide information to avoid giving details of what is known or unknown, a Pentagon official said.

That leaves many incidents “unexplained”, at least for the public.

The former president of the United States. Barack Obama, referred to the mystery of unidentified flying objects on a TV show. Photo: AFP

Drones and balloons

However, officials said that many of the UFO sightings may actually be objects that increasingly clutter up the airspace: weather balloons, metallic party balloons, amateur and professional drones.

In addition, there are many variables that affect what pilots think they are seeing: their own speed, reflections from the sun, the weather, and other circumstances.

A pilot flying over the ocean might think that an object is moving at extreme speed and is actually moving as slowly as a car.

What’s more, the sightings could also be from the Pentagon’s own classified experiments and prototypes.

“The Department of Defense takes reports of incursions into our airspace – by any aircraft, identified or unidentified – very seriously and investigates each one,” said Sue Gough, spokeswoman for this portfolio.

“As we collect additional data, we hope to bridge the gap between the identified and the unidentified and avoid strategic surprises regarding the adversary’s technology,” he added.

Eyes on China and Russia

The concern is that some of the incidents are of technology that the United States does not have but that China or Russia do.

“If someone is up there trying to identify how we train and how we fight, that gives them an advantage,” the Pentagon official said.

Luis Elizondo, who worked at the Pentagon investigating UFOs, said on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday that some of the objects that were sighted “may surpass anything we have.”

“We know that whatever is in our skies is real. The question is, what is it?” “The bottom line is that we just don’t know.”

Source: AFP

