These are strange times. With aftermarket rims, your Fat German looks less aftermarket these days.

We're probably all getting way too old, but sometimes you long for the past. Not only because there were still 'real' engines at the time, but in this case we are referring to the choice of rims for car models (and the Mega Blubber power race was also very cool)

It may be a matter of taste and there is a good chance that yours truly is the only one, but why are rims so extremely ugly these days? Almost always two-tone (if not black) and a special design. In some cases it does not suit the car at all.

Aftermarket wheels less aftermarket?

Take the BMW 5 Series Touring of the moment, the old G31. If you order the most expensive 'Individual' wheel for this (the Styling 1001), it will look like this:

Is it just us, or is that not a sight? In fact, if you order aftermarket wheels, it will somehow look less aftermarket:

Now it's all very taste dependent, so feel free to disagree, but we liked it (@jaapiyo and the undersigned) do.

Cup rims

Anyway, let's get on with the actual topic for this article: Cup rims for a Porsche! In the Porsche configurator Fortunately, we still find enough 'normal' gray rims in normal rim designs. At least for the 911, we also see the trend for special wheels on the Taycan.

Usually the tuners go over it with EVEN more unusual rims, but with Project Kahn they go the other way: back in time. Nowadays they have brilliant retro rims for modern Porsches. They were developed for the 991 generation.

The most special thing is the design: just a Cup wheel! They measure 8.5 x 20 at the front and 11.5 x 21 at the back. So it is a height and a width set. The color is Hyper Silver, so no bicolor nonsense.

Aftermarket rims fit exactly for the 991 and 992

You can choose from regular Cup rims or three-piece Cup rims. According to Kahn, these are specifically made for the 992 generation. In terms of size, they are the same size as the regular Cup rims.

In principle, the 991 and 992 are almost identical in technical terms, so in terms of fitment it will be quite similar. Especially because Kahn simply screws the wheel intended for the 991 onto a 992. To be sure, check the ET value (offset).

We also have prices for you. The single-piece wheel costs 4,708.56 euros without tires. The three-piece wheels cost a little more, 8,231.76 euros per set, again without tires.

Now it's time for the final question: do these aftermarket rims look less aftermarket?

