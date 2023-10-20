Home page politics

From: Patrick Peltz

Split

The second part of the US delivery of Abrams tanks has arrived in Ukraine. Some experts say they are too late for the ongoing counteroffensive.

Kiev – The US agreed to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine in January. These, together with tank deliveries from Great Britain and Germany, are intended to form an integral part of the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces. In January this year, Washington announced that a total of 31 of these battle tanks would be sent to Ukraine. The first delivery took place in September.

The remainder were apparently delivered to Ukraine earlier this week (September 16), as the US military confirmed earlier this week. Too late, some observers say.

Abrams tanks for Ukraine: number “cannot make a difference”

The tanks give the Ukrainian armed forces a valuable boost for combined arms maneuvers against Russia. However, some Western experts and Ukrainian officials believe that the volume, timing and problematic logistics do not currently allow for the impact that the Abrams could have for Ukraine.

A total of 31 tanks “couldn’t make a difference,” although Kiev was “very grateful” for the supplies, said Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament. This year, it looks like the Abrams are coming too late to really counter Ukraine’s grueling efforts in the south and east of the country, the lawmaker said Newsweek. At the same time, it is also clear that the war will continue next year.

Researcher Marina Miron from the Institute for War Studies at King’s College London assesses the situation similarly. The Abrams alone are not enough to make a significant difference in the Ukraine war. Military officials say it will be some time before the Abrams can be sent into combat. Ukraine must first set up new supply lines for ammunition and spare parts and ensure that there are enough tankers available for the Ukrainian soldiers driving the Abrams.

Winter weather makes Abrams’ mission in the Ukraine war more difficult

This requires time that, at least this year, is no longer available in sufficient quantities. The second part of the US delivery comes at a time when the notorious mud season in Ukraine and the more severe winter conditions on the front are making themselves felt. The heavy Abrams tank will have limited maneuverability in muddy terrain, experts say. He will therefore likely need armored recovery vehicles to pull him out of the mud. A dangerous undertaking under fire.

Wagner group marches towards Moscow: Pictures of the attempted coup in Russia View photo series

Abrams tanks unsuitable for Kiev’s needs in the counteroffensive in the Ukrainian War

Analysts have long identified several characteristics of the Abrams that make the American main battle tank less suitable for Ukraine’s needs. It is much heavier than its Russian counterpart and the Soviet-era models that Ukraine has previously used.

Abrams tanks during a military exercise.jpg © IMAGO/Artur Widak

However, it is very, very well armored. At the same time, Ukrainian military planners must ensure that tanks can also cross bridges when deployed. But the Abrams is too heavy for many bridges. In addition, the Abrams has a very high fuel requirement compared to other models. Its constant supply in battle can be problematic.

Ukraine wants to continue the counteroffensive even under adverse conditions

Despite the expected change in the weather, Ukraine has already declared that it will continue fighting. “It is more difficult to fight in cold, wet and muddy conditions,” Major General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said in September. But “the fighting will continue, the counteroffensive will continue,” he emphasized.

However, the Abrams tanks would have to be tailored “for very specific, well-thought-out operations,” otherwise the 31 tanks would not stay on the front line for long, Budanov said last month. They would have to be used in the planned breakthrough operations. These in turn would have to be very well prepared and tailored to the tanks.