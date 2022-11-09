“Most cases of lung microcytoma are unfortunately already in the metastatic phase and in this case the cornerstone of treatment is drug therapy. Until recently it was essentially chemotherapy, but today it is enriched by this further therapeutic modality represented by immunotherapy ”. Thus Andrea Ardizzoni, full professor of medical oncology at the University of Bologna and director of medical oncology of the Irccs University Hospital of Bologna Policlinico Sant’Orsola Malpighi, on the sidelines of the press conference to present the beneficial effects of durvalumab, the drug immunotherapy developed by AstraZeneca.

“Unfortunately, it is a tumor so aggressive that when it is diagnosed it is already in an advanced phase and almost always very symptomatic – concludes Ardizzoni – It is rarely possible to make an early diagnosis. It is a tumor largely linked to cigarette smoking, in addition to 90% of the cases we take care of have a very important smoking history ”.