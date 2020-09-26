The town of Douzy, in the Ardennes, has an atypical place to discover local products. A completely renovated station hall now serves as a store, open Wednesday 23 September. Customers are already seduced by this unusual concept. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, dairy products and organic food, but also jewelry and accessories made by local artisans… The objective is to promote short circuits.

It took two years of procedures and work before we could finally open. Much of the decor has been preserved despite a major renovation, designed by a couple of cattle breeders. “We wanted to do that on the family farm, but when we started to look at how to do it, we realized that the Douzy station was for sale (…) we said ‘bingo’, we are going to renovate the derelict station and two, we are going to settle there“, explains Marion Vuillemin, co-manager.

