This Sunday ends the classification phase for the Eurobasket 2025, which will be played since the end of August in Finland, Latvia, Poland and Cyprus, and there are already several illustrious nations that have not achieved the ticket for the great appointment. Without a doubt, one of the most striking cases is that of Croatiabronze in 1993 and 1995, and after losing against France On Saturday (80-83) in his own home, in the city of Zadar, he has stayed for the first time in its history without reaching the final phase of the tournament that has been played for 90 years (1935). Not a monstrosity of the Madrid player Mario Hezonjaauthor of 37 points and 11 rebounds, could avoid drama.

It is true that the Balcanics had a small disadvantage in front of most of their rivals, as they shared the E group with Cyprushostess and therefore already classified despite having lost all parties. With the islanders like Colistas, Croatia It should be in the top two, and not among the three like the rest of applicants, to reach the Eurobasket, but the defeat against Bosnia Last November he turned the duel against the Gauls into an authentic final.

A shooting in the abyss in which the Balcanics could not with the choral attack of their rivals, which ended up to five players (Okobo, Noua, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Malle, Massa) in double annotation figures. Even so, they had a last chance to sign the tie, but the base Mateo Dreznjakafter capturing a rebound, he rushed and lost a ball that made the defeat effective. To top it off, several French players denounced racist insults of the local stand after the final horn.

The drama and hatred that invaded the Croatian stands had nothing to do with what was lived in his neighboring country, Bosnia-Herzegovina. His selection beat Cyprus (108-62) and was led by another Real Madrid player, Dzanan Muse, that went to 31 points. However, the eave exhibition could not be held at the time, since a victory of Croatia left them out. The 4,500 Bosnians who went to the Tuzla stadium waited up to 15 minutes in their seats, pending radios and mobiles, until the French victory and its presence in the Eurobasket were confirmed.









To date, there is already 17 classified teams For the championship: Slovenia, Israel, Portugal (Group A); Italy, Türkiye (b); Latvia, Belgium, Spain (c); France, Bosnia-Herzegovina (F); Greece, United Kingdom, Czech Republic (F); Serbia, Georgia (G); Estonia, Lithuania (H). Tomorrow they will know who the remaining seven places belong.