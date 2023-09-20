Every music group has a war cry, and Arde Bogotá reminds them of where they come from before going on stage. The ‘Cowboys of the A3’ are not only a rock group that you have been able to hear this summer in many of the great festivals on the national scene, they are also proud of their land. One of his last performances was at the B-Side of Molina de Segura.

Furthermore, they do not stop achieving success. The Cartagena band has achieved two nominations at the Latin Grammys, which this year will be held in Seville. Their latest album, ‘Cowboys de la A3’, earned them the nomination for Best Rock Album, and the song ‘Los Perros’, for Best Rock Song. “Four kids who made an album at the Polígono Cabezo Beaza in Cartagena have been nominated for two Latin Grammys,” is how the group announced its recent nomination for these international awards.

The Arde Bogotá ritual before going on stage



After the latest news of his Latin Grammy nomination, congratulations do not stop. We will have to wait until next November 16 to find out if the Cartagena team wins any of these awards, but what is certain is that their career promises great success.

They have become an essential group at festivals on the national scene. This summer has been very intense for those from Cartagena who have lived on the road to fulfill all their commitments. They have performed at a large number of festivals such as Granada Sound, Low Festival, Sonorama Ribera or Festival Gigante. The TikTok account of this latest festival has recently shared an unpublished video, the Arde Bogotá ritual before going on stage. Shouting: “Cartagena never gives up”, the people of Cartagena prepared to go on stage and give it their all.

Once again they have shown how important their land is, and that, since their beginnings, they have kept a place in their lyrics to remember their Cartagena. The group’s latest album has consolidated a career that seemed promising, but has far exceeded expectations. During his tour, Arde Bogotá has sung his new songs and, how could it be otherwise, has taken his audience to some ‘Exoplanet’ that they are still “considering going to colonize”, remembering his most beloved anthems.

They have also starred in very emotional moments during the festival season. At Granada Sound, held this past weekend, they shared the stage with another of the most beloved groups in the Region of Murcia, Viva Sweden. People will also fondly remember the broad daylight performance of some rockers who tore hearts with their version of a much-loved song. Arde Bogotá paid a nice tribute to the group Supersubmarina and sang their ‘LN Granada’, with the Alhambra and the Paseo de los Tristes behind them.

Now everyone knows how an Arde Bogotá concert begins, but only the lucky ones who have witnessed it can know what it feels like to scream at the top of your lungs with this group.