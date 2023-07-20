Late in the morning, with the sea breeze from the port and more than ten thousand throats dedicated to the cause, the popular band from Cartagena Arde Bogotá appeared on stage last night with the new Efesé shirt: the one from the maritime province. The albinegro club unveiled in this surprising way the second kit for next season.

It was not until after one in the morning when Antonio García, Dani Sánchez, Pepe Esteban and José Ángel Mercader appeared on stage with the new maritime elastic in front of the entire audience. The members of Arde Bogotá are recognized fans of Efesé and did not hesitate to collaborate.

They did it not only in full concert in Cartagena, but on a very special date and time: just three years after the historic promotion to the Second Division and also coinciding shortly after Marc Martínez saved the decisive penalty in the agonizing shootout at La Rosaleda. At the same time of a celebration that flooded the streets of the city, in the midst of a pandemic, the Cartagena band appeared in action with the shirt.

Arde Bogotá wore the Efesé second kit when performing ‘Exoplaneta’ at La Mar de Músicas.



The rock band did it at just the right moment: when Antonio García, Dani Sánchez, Pepe Esteban and José Ángel Mercader performed the popular song ‘Exoplaneta’ on stage, for many Efesé fans a hymn full of nods to the municipality and the football team.

The kit is available to all fans from this very moment on the web and from Monday in the store with the first kit, which will be released this weekend. The black, the maritime cross and the white pants stand out in this second one. The price is 69.95 euros.