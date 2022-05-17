The former Atlético and Barcelona midfielder plans to retire from his professional career. Galatasaray’s game at home last night, against Adana Demirspor, ended with a 3-2 win for the home team and it was important for Arda to say goodbye to the fans. Perhaps it was the last opportunity to debut before the grades for him, but Domènec Torrent has not summoned Arda because he was not in good physical condition.

Arda shared her feelings on her social network account after the match. “No, I did not win 13 million euros. I did not make you wait 16 minutes. I did not let you go to the play-offs, I made you champion in 2008 against your opponent when there was a new stadium with 3 times more budget than yours. It is normal that you do not remember. Twitter, Instagram were not so active. I loved the Galatasaray. I watched 30 youth soccer games this year, how about you? I just want to sleep like a Galatasaray fan, let me” expressed the Turkish international.

His words were thought to be directed at the coach. He has become the most read on Twitter in Turkey. Turkish club president Burak Elmas pointed out that he wished Arda Turan had played last night.

“I have never influenced the coach’s decisions. Neither Torrent’s nor Fatih Terim’s. If I had something to say, It would have been much better if Arda said goodbye to the Galatasaray fans on the pitch. I have never tried to control the work of any coach. What is the need of a coach if I get involved? I will also do that job. If it were up to me, as a Galatasaray fan, I would like Arda to playwho was on the field in the Adana Demirspor match” Elmas clarified.

Arda Turan signed for Atlético from Galatasaray in the summer of 2011 for more than 11 million euros. In the rojiblanco team that he manages for Simeone, where he spent four years, he scored 22 goals and has had 32 assists in 178 games. Barcelona paid Atlético 40 million euros for Arda in 2015.