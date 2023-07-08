Each signing of Real Madrid captures the attention of the world of football. This is accentuated when they sign a talented young player who very few fans have seen play.
Martin Odegaard turned heads in spectacular fashion when he signed for the Whites aged 16 in 2015. Arda Guler is a less extreme example, as he is 18 and has really impressed with the Fenerbahçe first team last season, but certainly there is a lot of intrigue surrounding the attacking midfielder.
Guler arrives with quite the reputation after being heavily hounded by Barcelona and AC Milan, as well as Real Madrid, so here’s a look at how their salaries stack up against some of Real Madrid’s biggest stars.
Real Madrid trusts Guler a lot from an economic point of view. He had a release clause of 17.5 million euros, but Real Madrid agreed to pay more than that with an initial fee of 20 million euros.
On top of that, Real Madrid could pay up to €10m in various add-ons, while Fenerbahçe also have a 20% sale clause as part of the deal.
Fenerbahçe has published a statement with the figures: “The parties have agreed to the transfer of our professional footballer Arda Guler to the Spanish club Real Madrid CF in exchange for the termination of the player’s contract with us for 20 million euros.
“The solidarity contribution quotas derived from FIFA’s instructions will be paid by Real Madrid CF. In addition to the transfer price, Real Madrid CF will pay our club a maximum premium of 10 million euros, depending on performance of the player.”
The other very expensive part of the transfer is that Guler’s father, who is acting as his agent, has demanded €15m in commission. That is the main reason why Milan fell out of the race.
Although those figures have been very accessible, there is an element of mystery about what Real Madrid is paying Guler. What is certain is that it will be much higher than the supposed 590,000 euros per year that he received in Turkey.
Whatever Real Madrid have decided to pay Guler, it is unlikely to come close to the salary of Vinicius Junior, who is fast becoming the club’s most important player, especially after the departure of Karim Benzema.
The Brazilian winger could pocket 12 million euros per season with a new contract. His current contract expires in the summer of 2024 and, given his growing importance to the team, he has waited for a pay rise to remain at the club. AS recently reported that Vinicius has signed a new contract until 2027, for which he will earn 12 million euros a year until 2027. His previous salary was 3.2 million euros.
Vinicius arrived at the club in 2018 and his previous renewal meant a huge salary jump, going from 3.2 million euros per year to 12 million.
That new deal for Vinicius Junior will take him well above the salary of Real Madrid’s number one goalkeeper. Thibaut Courtois currently earns 7.2 million euros a year on a contract that will run until the summer of 2026.
It is not known if the Belgian intends to ask for more money to be more in line with some of the other important players of the club, or if he is satisfied with that figure knowing that Real Madrid could replace him in the near future.
There are many players who earn a lot of money at Real Madrid, and the most veteran midfielders earn the most. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have big contracts and their recent one-year extensions are believed to have been on the same salary as before.
Below are the highest-earning players currently at Real Madrid, and Guler is not expected to unseat anyone on that list. In case Guler succeeds in Spain, it is to be expected that his father will demand a salary increase in the near future.
|
Player
|
weekly salary
|
Toni Kroos
|
€469,000
|
david praises
|
€433,000
|
Luka modric
|
€421,000
|
wine jr
|
€401,000
|
Courtois
|
€288,000
|
Rudiger
|
€280,000
|
Tchouameni
|
€240,000
