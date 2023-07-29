Saturday, July 29, 2023, 7:22 p.m.



Real Madrid rubbed their hands with the very young Arda Güler but they will have to wait to see him in a game with the white team. The virtuoso player from Turkish Fenerbahçe suffers an injury to the internal meniscus of his right knee and will not be able to debut in the preseason that Carlo Ancelotti’s team is carrying out for the United States, and that tonight they will face Barcelona in a classic that will be played in Dallas.

The young Turkish footballer, who until now has only been able to impress Real Madrid with great goals in some training sessions, will have to return to the Spanish capital to undergo specific treatment and begin his recovery. So far it is unknown if he will have to undergo surgery or if it is a partial or total meniscus tear.