PAccording to the police, plans by climate activists from the Last Generation group to disrupt a Christmas service broadcast live on ARD television have been thwarted. Since there were indications of the planned action on Christmas Eve in the Church of the Resurrection in Stuttgart-Möhringen, the service was recorded the day before, the police said on Saturday.

On Christmas Eve, eight activists from the group turned up in front of the church at noon to carry out their planned action. But they would not have found a live broadcast, but a closed church. The parish office called the police. When they arrived, the officials found two potential troublemakers, who were released after being sent off.

Since the beginning of 2022, the “last generation” has been blocking motorway exits and intersections in Berlin and other major cities to fight for more climate protection. There were also attacks in museums, stadiums, ministries, at airports and on oil pipelines.