Public broadcasters are not allowed to advertise on the internet. With its advertising subsidiaries, the ARD is apparently trying to circumvent this ban.

Dhe private radios are currently going through difficult economic times. At EUR 717 million, total net advertising sales for radio are well below the level of the pre-Corona year 2019 (EUR 784 million). In addition, the overall advertising market is declining. In the first half of the year, net advertising sales fell by around six percent. In particular, the local and regional advertising markets are weakening.

At the ARD stations, the net advertising and sponsorship sales amount to six percent of the total income. Thanks to the broadcasting contribution of almost six billion euros for the ARD alone, the broadcasters can cope with the lower advertising income much better than the private radio broadcasters.