From: Natasha Berger

With a salary of more than 400,000 euros per year, the current WDR director Tom Buhrow is the top earner among the ARD bosses. Now it is clear: whoever is his successor should get less.

Cologne – At Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) the new director is said to earn less than Tom Buhrow (65), who is soon to retire. The former “Tagesschau” reporter is the best-paid director with a basic salary of 410,000 euros ARD. The board of directors of the WDR announced on Monday that the starting salary of the future director should be “significantly below Buhrow’s salary”.

The WDR board chair Claudia Schare explained to the Evangelical Press Service (edp), the salary of the new director should take into account his previous professional career. Lower pay after the new election is the biggest concern for the board of directors ARDbroadcasting station is important, says Claudia Schare. This also corresponds to a recommendation from the conference of committee chairmen ARD. In addition to the salary, it is currently assumed that Buhrow's successor will also receive a lower pension. Overall, the goal is to reduce overall expenses when a new appointment is made.

Tom Buhrow is the top earner among the ARD bosses. One thing is clear: his successor should earn less. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

With less salary: Who could follow WDR director Tom Buhrow

Tom Buhrow, since 2013 WDR-Intendant, announced in December that he was resigning from his position six months earlier than expected. The journalist wants to retire at the end of 2024. Tom Buhrow's successor, who will probably have to make do with slightly less annual income, is expected to take office on June 27th WDR-Broadcasting Council elected. There are noises as possible candidates edp Jörg Schönenborn (Program Director for Information, Fiction and Entertainment) or Andrea Schafarczyk (Program Director NRW, Knowledge and Culture). Also the former interim director of the rbbKatrin Vernau, is said to be in discussion for the position.

Although no exact information was given regarding the new director's salary, it was Salaries of possible successors should already provide clues. Jörn Schönenborn received 259,900 euros in 2022, including all salaries WDR-Administrative Director Katrin Vernau received the rbb 295,000 euros.

WDR director is the top earner at ARD: in 2022 he earned over 433,000 euros

Tom Buhrow received total compensation of 433,200 euros in 2022. This makes him not only the ARD boss with the highest salary, but also one of the Germany ranking of the top earners. The total remuneration is said to have included, among other things, compensation for expenses amounting to 3,700 euros and benefits in kind amounting to 16,100 euros. The WDR director must pay remuneration from supervisory board mandates that exceed 6,000 euros per year to the public broadcaster. Kai Gniffke, director of SWR and chairman of ARD, recently explained why he considers the directors' high salary to be appropriate.

Criticism of director salaries – Christian Lindner also has a clear opinion

The announcement that the next director should earn less caused a lot of reaction on social media. Under the Facebook post of the FAZ Some comments of a critical nature are gathering. “Even if you cut him 2/3, he would still have more than 2/3 of the employees,” writes one user. Someone else commented: “That's 36,000 euros per month. Some people earn that a year. Congratulations, Mr. Buhrow.” The director’s salaries are not only a topic of conversation on Facebook. There are also some critical statements in politics. Christian Lindner (FDP) said in 2022 that he thinks no director should earn more than the Chancellor.