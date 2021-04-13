ofAndreas Schmid shut down

Does the Tagesschau manipulate Corona graphics in order to depict the infection situation more dramatically? What’s behind it? And what is the situation with our cards?

Munich -The daily News is confronted with the allegation of manipulation. Corona graphics would be falsified, it was recently said on social media. But this assumption is grossly wrong. We also use corresponding graphics, what is the situation in our illustrations?

Corona: Diagrams of the Tagesschau – Incidence maps in focus

The reason for the digitally expressed displeasure are two images published on Instagram, in which the seven-day incidence of the German urban and rural districts is shown. One graphic is from March 17, 2021, the other from April 7, 2021. Both maps show the corona cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, but differ in their choice of color.

The April graphic is colored significantly darker than the one from the previous month. On Twitter one read allegations like this: “Who are they actually trying to fool? Pay attention to the color scale and the associated incidence values. A graphic can be manipulated that quickly … “However, this has nothing to do with alienated content.

Corona graphics: Different colors – changed classes

Instead, the different presentation is based on an adjustment in the course of the pandemic. Since the incidence has risen sharply, the applicable parameters have been changed. In the first version, the highest value had an incidence greater than 50. In the meantime, however, there is also a subdivision into 50-100, 100-200 and more than 200. The original incidence of 50 retained its hue. The new classes are shown in darker red.

If this adjustment had not taken place, it would have been difficult to compare the individual urban and rural districts with one another. Because more and more circles are now ranking above the 50 mark. Nationwide, the incidence is 140.9 (as of April 13). The criticism is based on the daily News meanwhile also with the fact that there were different graphics to be seen in different channels – television and the Internet, like that ARD fact finder to explain. The editor-in-chief of ARD news with: “We are sorry if the use of the different graphics led to misunderstandings or irritations.”

Corona graphics: No manipulation – information on our images

Overall, however, there can be no question of targeted processing or manipulation – similar to the unjustified accusation that the ARD falsified weather maps. Like many editorial offices in Germany, the daily News Graphics and illustrations to make the infection process in the country visible. We also use corresponding illustrations. The color classification of our data was also changed in the course of the pandemic. In this way, we can show you a comparable picture of the infection situation in Germany, as well as specifically in Bavaria.

From the side of science there have been critical voices, according to which the pure processing of (worldwide) infection numbers is similar to sports reporting (“which country currently has the most cases?”) And is sometimes referred to the bare data as the background . We try to always show you a balanced picture of the numbers, but at the same time we are also aware of the possible problems behind this data reporting. The data / interactive team of the Ippen digital network also provides current figures on the occupancy of intensive care beds and the vaccination rates in Germany’s federal states. We are constantly expanding this offer for you. Feel free to contact us with your suggestions. Even after more than a year, the development of data and research is still rapid. (as)