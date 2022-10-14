Sweden, Denmark and Germany wanted to jointly investigate the accidents at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, but now the joint investigation team no longer exists. This was announced on Friday, October 14, by the TV channel ARD with reference to a source in government circles.

It is noted that first Sweden said goodbye to the so-called Joint Investigation Team (JIT), and then Denmark. It is specified that the Swedes expressed concern about the secrecy of the investigation, so they decided to disband the group.

Now each country is conducting its own investigation, the TV channel concluded.

A gas leak at once on two Russian export gas pipelines – Nord Stream and Nord Stream – 2 – was discovered on September 26. Bjorn Lund, a representative of the Seismic Center of Sweden, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered that day in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines.

Two days later, investigators of the FSB of Russia, based on the materials of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Russia, opened a criminal case on an act of international terrorism in connection with the explosions.

As Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak stated on October 14, the accidents at the Nord Stream gas pipelines actually nullified the energy security of Europe, making it energy poor. He stressed that the organizer of such a “terrorist action” would be responsible for Europe’s energy poverty. In addition, on the eve of Novak said that the Russian Federation has not yet been admitted to the investigation.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incidents on the Nord Stream gas pipelines acts of international terrorism. According to him, behind the incidents are those who have already resorted to such sabotage and were caught by the hand. The President noted that “obviously, this is the one who seeks to finally break the ties between Russia and the European Union, to destroy the political subjectivity of Europe.”

On October 10, Sergey Kupriyanov, press secretary of the Chairman of the Board of PJSC Gazprom, spoke about the NATO fuse found under the Nord Stream gas pipeline.