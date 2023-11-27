UFor about six hours on Sunday, ARD broadcast a topic announcement on Platform X that implied that Israel had Palestinian hostages. Many users alerted ARD to the error and explained that the false claim that Israel had hostages was anti-Semitic.

The ARD had written: “Is the exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas a first step towards peace? The @Weltspiegel_ARD reports on current events – at 6:30 p.m. on the first.”

The statement was later deleted and has since been read: “Israel: After the hostage deal – first step towards peace? Note: The headline in the post announcement was incorrect. We deleted the tweet.” Only the terrorist organization Hamas took hostages. The criminals released by Israel, on the other hand, had been convicted of crimes.

The reactions on social networks to the original report were devastating for ARD. The economist Justus Haucap wrote: “The fact that the @DasErste @Weltspiegel_ARD speaks of a hostage exchange is strong talk and almost unbearable. What journalistic standards does this correspond to?” Philipp Peyman Engel, editor-in-chief of the “Jüdische Allgemeine”, wrote: “This post is a disgrace! Which hostages is Israel holding? Hamas abducted babies, children and old people. Israel has no choice but to release murderers and terrorists to save Israeli civilians. Find the mistake”. The Embassy of Israel also commented: “It is sad when the radio contributions are put into such sloppy work by @Weltspiegel_ARD, @ARD_Presse.”

One user wrote: “In the case of a daily newspaper, the editor-in-chief would send out instructions for internal writing to all editors and freelancers, in which terms would be defined and explained. Unlike many others here, I am not accusing you of anti-Semitism. This accusation is absurd. But it wasn’t the first linguistic and therefore journalistic and craftsmanship mistake in this thematic context.” Another user said: “Since this happens again and again, it can be assumed that it was intentional.”

A few days ago, SWR2 Aktuell asked itself: “Middle East: cease fire – when will the hostage exchange take place?” Yesterday, the television program “MDR aktuell” even said that the “hostage exchange is continuing” and also misspelled “Israel” in its broadcast announcement.