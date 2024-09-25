Die Dramaserie „Die Zweiflers“ der ARD hat mehrere Deutsche Fernsehpreise gewonnen. Aaron Altaras wurde am Mittwochabend in Köln als bester Schauspieler geehrt, Sunnyi Melles als beste Schauspielerin. Die ganze Produktion wurde als beste Dramaserie ausgezeichnet. „In ,Zweiflers’ geht es um Familie, weil das ist alles, was wir haben“, erklärte Altaras mit dem Preis in der Hand – und grüßte seine Familie. Die Macher verrieten zugleich, dass sie bereits an einer Fortsetzung schreiben.

Die tragisch-humoristische Miniserie dreht sich um eine jüdische Familie mit Feinkostladen und Restaurant in Frankfurt. Den Zuschauern wird einiges zugetraut, neben Deutsch wird auch Jiddisch und Englisch gesprochen. Im April gewann die Produktion beim Internationalen Serien-Festival in Cannes bereits den Preis als „Beste Serie“ des Jahres. Am Dienstag hatte „Die Zweiflers“ bereits bei einer ersten Verleihung zum Deutschen Fernsehpreis in der Kategorie „Beste Kamera Fiktion“ gewonnen.

Als beste Unterhaltungsshow konnte sich die ZDF-Produktion „Lass dich überwachen!“ mit Moderator Jan Böhmermann durchsetzen. „Das tut total gut, mal den Preis zu bekommen für eine Sendung, die eigentlich von allen gemocht werden kann“, sagte der 43-Jährige. Der Moderator hat schon mehrere Fernsehpreise gewonnen.

Presenter Jan Böhmermann will receive the award for “Best Entertainment Show” at the 2024 German Television Awards in the Coloneum. dpa

The award for best documentary went to “Hamas attack on the festival – the survivors of the desert rave” (Arte/ZDF), and the award for best information program went to the talk show “Maischberger” (ARD/WDR). The award for “Best TV film/multi-parter” went to “I am! Margot Friedländer” (ZDF). The more than 100-year-old Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer spoke directly to the audience in a clip and urged: “Democracy must remain.” It was a very emotional moment of the evening.

For the two entertainers Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, their experiment “24 hours with Joko & Klaas” paid off. In the format, the presenters hijacked the Pro Sieben program for an entire day. Among other things, they showed a new primetime show, but also a herd of antelopes at a watering hole in the Namibian desert. For this, they received a television award for the best individual performance in presenting entertainment.

Heufer-Umlauf sends greetings to Oktoberfest

Heufer-Umlauf accepted the award on behalf of the absent Winterscheidt. “I’ll tell you how it is: Joko is at the Oktoberfest today,” the presenter explained bluntly. He greeted his colleague. “If you still understand what I’m saying,” he added.

The assembled award winners and the laudators at the end of the gala. dpa

The German Television Award is sponsored by ARD, RTL, Sat.1, ZDF and Deutsche Telekom and has been awarded since 1999. The streaming providers Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video are partners. This year, WDR has taken the lead on behalf of ARD.