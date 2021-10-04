fromJosef Forster conclude

After the federal election, AfD top candidate Alice Weidel answered questions from ARD presenter Ingo Zamperoni. A curious conversation developed – for which Zamperoni is celebrated.

Berlin – Ultimately, the blue bar remained at 10.3 percent. AfD supporters and top officials had expected more after the election success in 2017, but ultimately the protest party will only move into the German Bundestag as the fifth strongest force. The ARD invited the top candidate Alice Weidel for an interview on the evening of the election, the parliamentary group leader should assess the election result. Her interview with ARD presenter Ingo Zamperoni caused a stir. Zamperoni was celebrated online for his conversation.

Alice Weidel poisons the media: “Distortion of competition” – Zamperoni reacts calmly

In the run-up to the federal election, the AfD had hoped for an increase in votes compared to the 2017 federal election. At that time, the alternative for Germany won 12.6 percent – ultimately 2.3 percentage points more than in the 2021 election. Weidel are in ARD-Interview the culprits quickly found. When reporting on the election campaign, they only “looked at three candidates”. She accused the media of “distorting competition”. Zamperoni reacted calmly to the accusation: “You also had your say, we did not omit you.”

Despite the loss of votes and the – according to Weidel – unequal treatment in the election campaign, the AfD politician was self-confident: “You will not get around us.” Again, it was Zamperoni who replied with a smile: “You will get around you because you are.” Not considering them for coalitions. ”Striking: During the entire interview, Weidel and Zamperoni smiled noticeably strained, creating a curious atmosphere.

Alice Weidel countered by the ARD presenter – Twitter users enthusiastic

In any case, Weidel went on the offensive again, despite the smile. Zamperoni excluded the AfD as a coalition partner for a future government at the beginning of their conversation. He saw the situation differently: “Those are not my words, they are those of the other parties.” This was followed by the most bizarre exchange of words. Weidel replied: “You are really happy too”, Zamperoni replied: “You are just as friendly.”

Zamperoni received encouragement on social media for his conversation with Weidel. “I wish that more interviewers would contradict Alice Weidel in such a good mood and confidently than Ingo Zamperoni here,” tweeted media journalist Stefan Niggemeier. Another user commented: “Let’s forget about Scholz and Laschet for a moment! Ingo Zamperoni from ARD is already the winner of the evening. ”In addition to Weidel, CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak, Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) answered questions from the ARD moderators.

The only noteworthy appearance of the AfD leadership around Weidel was of course not after election day: on Monday there was a dispute with federal spokesman Jörg Meuthen on the open stage. (jif)