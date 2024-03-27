DARD is abolishing its renowned German radio play award. The broadcasting association has decided to relaunch the ARD Radio Play Days and set the price, said an ARD spokesman. This year the radio play days will take place from November 7th to November 10th in Karlsruhe, “on the same scale as before”.

The spokesman explained that the initiative to stop the price came from the radio play editors of the ARD broadcasters themselves. “As part of the ARD reforms and significantly expanded cooperation between the state broadcasters in many areas, a virtual ARD joint editorial team was formed for the radio play. A competition as an internal competition between the state broadcasters (and Deutschlandradio, ORF and SRF) seems implausible, out of date and cannot be communicated to the outside world.” With regard to another form of award, the ARD made it clear: “A newly established award under different conditions is conceivable, but not yet feasible in 2024.”

From 2006 to 2014, only the ARD broadcasters and Deutschlandradio were represented in the competition. The ARD German Radio Play Prize, worth 5,000 euros, was awarded for the last time in November 2023. The award went to the radio play “Bird Hedgehog Porcupine. A game in Weimar North” by Mara May and Juraté Braginaité from MDR.

The ARD German Radio Play Prize was awarded at the annual ARD Radio Play Days, which take place over several days in November at the Karlsruhe Center for Art and Media (ZKM). This also meant that all competition pieces were discussed in a public jury discussion. The ARD radio play days are organized by the ARD state broadcasters, Deutschlandradio, ORF and SRF. The event is organized by Südwestrundfunk (SWR). The partners are the ZKM, the University of Design and the city of Karlsruhe.