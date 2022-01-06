Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Part of the traffic light government: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (left) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. © Omer Messinger / AFP-Pool / dpa

The ARD “Germany trend” asks about the most popular politicians. At the beginning of January, Corona expert Karl Lauterbach is way ahead. Annalena Baerbock scores little.

Munich / Berlin – How satisfied are you with the work of top German politicians? And who does a particularly good job? Or rather less? The polling institute addressed these questions once again infratest dimap for the ARD “Germany trend” after.

The ranking of the survey this time produced a very clear result. Namely that 66 percent of those surveyed are very satisfied or satisfied with the work of the new Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) * in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic *. According to the survey, 60 percent were satisfied with the work of Prime Minister and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) *. Noteworthy: In December, the satisfaction of those surveyed with the way the Hanseate approaches his job as the successor to Angela Merkel (CDU) was still 51 percent.

ARD Germany trend: Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is the most popular politician in Germany

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) * comes to 49 percent, ahead of Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (48 / The Greens).

Ranking of the most popular top politicians in the ARD Germany trend:

1st place: Karl Lauterbach (SPD) , Minister of Health, 66 percent of those surveyed are very satisfied or satisfied with his work

2nd place: Olaf Scholz (SPD), Federal Chancellor, 60 percent

3rd place: Christian Lindner (FDP), Federal Minister of Finance, 49 percent

4th Place: Robert Habeck (The Greens), Economics and Climate Minister, 48 percent

…

Annalena Baerbock (The Greens), Foreign Minister, 32 percent

ARD Germany trend: Sobering result for Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Friedrich Merz (CDU)

The result was less satisfactory for Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) * and the new CDU chairman Friedrich Merz. Only 32 percent are very satisfied or at least satisfied with the work of the new Foreign Minister and Armin Laschet’s successor.

The result is also more restrained for the traffic light federal government made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP * as a whole. According to infratest dimap 46 percent of those surveyed are very satisfied or satisfied with the way in which the Scholz cabinet approaches the issues of the day, such as the corona rules in the pandemic *.