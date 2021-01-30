In the ARD “Tagesthemen”, virologist Christian Drosten spoke about the current corona situation in Germany. He gave a forecast for the summer of 2022 and warned against early easing.

Berlin – At the Corona numbers in Germany a positive trend can be seen. The number of new infections decreases compared to the previous weeks, the 7 day incidence as well. Nevertheless, experts warn against going too fast Relaxations. It continues to admit many corona deaths in Germany, the RKI reported on Wednesday 982. There is also great concern about the spread of the Corona mutations, including the Virus variant B.1.1.7 *, which caused an explosion in the number of infections in the UK.

Corona travel restrictions in Germany: Drosten considers measures to be scientifically sensible

Most recently it was reported that the Federal government given the risks of Corona mutation over a Restriction of travel thinks. “This includes much stricter border controls, especially at the borders to high-risk areas, but also the reduction of air traffic to Germany to almost zero,” said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) loudly picture.

From in scientific point of view be such an approach makes senseexplained Christian Drosten in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. “If we have a lot of infection activity in the country, the little bit that comes from outside doesn’t matter anymore. But if we have already come a long way, then we have to pay attention to what comes from outside“, Says the virologist at the Berlin Charité. The purely scientific answer in this matter is, however, much simpler than the political one.

Corona in Germany: Drosten warns against easing too quickly

Warned at the same time Drosten before too fast Relaxations the Corona*-Activities – also with regard to the spread of the Corona mutations *. The virologist was confident on Tuesday evening that the measures taken in Germany would also be effective against the newly discovered, significantly more contagious virus variants. There is a well-founded hope that “the mutants will not spread as much when we do that hold out a little longer“.

Virologist Christian Drosten warned in the ARD “Tagesthemen” of the corona measures being relaxed too quickly. © Screenshot / ARD- “Tagesthemen”

At some point, enough people would be against the Coronavirus be vaccinated * for a exponential increase to stop so Drosten. The question, however, is: “How long will it take?” The virologist said he was not sure whether this would happen anytime soon.

“If we have the time after Easter imagine – we probably will not enough people vaccinated yet have said Drosten. The “somewhat naive” idea, everyone activities then simply quitting would inevitably lead to renewed proliferation of the Coronavirus * to lead. “Then we will get into medical problems again,” warned the expert.

Corona in Germany: Drosten with forecast for summer 2022 – “This virus is not harmless”

“Tagesthemen” presenter Caren Miosga asked Drosten also after a forecast for Summer 2022, with a view to a possible birthday celebration for his 50th birthday. “In the summer in a year and a half, I think that you will be back celebrate normally can “, explained the virologist. At this point there are already many vaccinated people in Germany to have.

Finally stated Drosten, it is still important for him to say: “You can do this pandemic do not declare finished. ”You have to activities in the future decrease gradually and see how it works. “This virus is not harmless. You can’t just assume that you will risk groups and then dealt with the problem, ”the virologist’s appeal. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

