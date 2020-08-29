In the run-up to another mass demonstration against the Belarusian leadership, the authorities of the Eastern European country revoked the work permits of several foreign journalists.

A three-person ARD camera team was arrested on Friday evening and held overnight at a police station in Minsk, as WDR announced on Saturday. Correspondents for the AFP news agency, the British BBC and the US broadcaster Radio Liberty were also affected by the withdrawal of their accreditation.

The ARD camera team was arrested in front of his Minsk hotel, as the WDR announced. The employees are a Russian cameraman and his Russian assistant as well as a Belarusian producer. All three were duly accredited at the time of their arrest.

The official accreditations have now been withdrawn from the cameramen, explained the WDR. The two Russian ARD employees were given a five-year entry ban and were expelled to Russia. The Belarusian producer is threatened with trial.

WDR program director Jörg Schönenborn called the handling of the camera team “absolutely unacceptable”. The case shows that independent reporting in Belarus “is becoming more and more difficult and almost impossible”.

The Belarusian authorities did not disclose exactly how many foreign journalists had their accreditation withdrawn. A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Minsk merely stated that the decision was taken on the basis of a recommendation by the government commission on the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has sharply criticized the crackdown on journalists. “If journalists are arbitrarily and without any legal basis and are prevented from doing their important work through the withdrawal of their work permit, then that is not at all acceptable,” said the SPD politician.

Independent reporting must be comprehensively guaranteed. “Belarus has also committed itself to this internationally.” Maas had already made clear statements on the situation in Belarus on Friday:

The Belarusian Association of Journalists spoke of a massive withdrawal of accreditations for media representatives from Belarus who worked for foreign television or radio stations, newspapers and news agencies.

The German embassy in Belarus is looking after the journalists in the German media concerned and intervened at high level against the arrests that night, Maas said. “We expressly reserve the right to take further measures. This attack on the freedom of the press is another dangerous step towards more repression instead of dialogue with the population. “

BBC journalist Tatyana Melnichuk told AFP: “The Belarusian Foreign Ministry called me and told me that my accreditation and that of one of my colleagues as BBC correspondents had been canceled”. The authorities demanded that she return her press card.

BBC: “Choking Independent Journalism”

The British broadcaster strongly condemned “this stifling of independent journalism” and called on the Belarusian authorities to reverse their decision against the two BBC journalists.

The US embassy in Minsk also condemned the crackdown on journalists. “We stand at the side of the Belarusian people in their striving for a democratic, prosperous future and support their call to the government of Belarus to implement reforms and respect human rights,” the message said.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya expressed concern at the reports of crackdown on journalists. “If that is true, it is another sign that the regime is morally bankrupt and the only way it can hold on to power is through fear and intimidation,” she said.

“These tactics will not work,” the people in Belarus could no longer be intimidated, the opposition politician continued. In the elections on August 9, Tichanovskaya ran against President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled authoritarian for 26 years. She then fled to Lithuania for fear of arrest.

Journalists working in Belarus are repeatedly put under pressure, and reporters are regularly arrested. Mass protests against Lukashenko have been going on for three weeks in the Eastern European country. The protest movement accuses the government of massive fraud in the presidential election, which incumbent Lukashenko, according to official information, won with 80 percent of the vote.

The EU does not recognize the election result either. Because of the violence against peaceful demonstrators during protests, in the course of which almost 7,000 people have already been arrested, the EU foreign ministers launched sanctions against the country’s leadership. (AFP)