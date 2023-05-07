Home page politics

Kai Gniffke, director of SWR and chairman of ARD, in March 2023 at the Didacta trade fair (archive photo). © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Arnulf Hettrich

The ARD chairman earns 30,000 euros per month and thus as much as others in a year. In an interview, the journalist explains why he thinks the salary is reasonable.

Berlin – The director of Südwestrundfunk (SWR) Kai Gniffke has also been chairman of ARD since January 2023. He earns around 30,000 euros a month – about as much as Chancellor Olaf Scholz. in one Interview with the political magazine panorama said the ARD chairman on Thursday that he felt his salary was appropriate because he was responsible for 15 million people every day.

ARD chairman considers a salary of 360,000 euros per year to be appropriate

When taking over the post as chairman of the ARD, Gniffke was modest. “ARD belongs to everyone in Germany because it is supported by society as a whole. It’s a great privilege,” the journalist said at the time. In an interview with the political magazine panorama his own broadcaster ARD on Thursday was about the salary of directors. “Mr. Gniffke, you earn 30,000 euros a month. Is that appropriate?” the ARD chairman was asked. “Yes, I think so,” was his reply. “Because every day I am responsible for 15 million people for whom SWR in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg makes offers. For 5,000 people who work at SWR.”

The salary of the ARD chairman roughly corresponds to that of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who – one could argue – bears responsibility for 84 million people in Germany. But direct comparisons are difficult and often fall short. Especially because the salary of politicians compared to the private sector is comparatively low. In the Gniffke case, however, it is about the public sector. According to Gniffke himself, his salary is most comparable to that of public sector companies. The salaries of management positions in utility companies are often higher than those of the ARD chairman.

“The money that SWR pays me is money that society actually raises. And in that respect, I fully understand that people are talking about these things, including salaries,” Gniffke said on the show. The average salary of a full-time employee in Germany was according to the Federal Statistical Office in April 2022 at 4,105 euros gross per month, or 49,000 euros per year. Anyone who works for the minimum wage earns around EUR 2,080 gross per month and thus EUR 24,960 per year.

Public broadcasters could increase broadcasting fees from 2025

At least the timing of the interview with Kai Gniffke seems unfavorable. Last year, the RBB scandal surrounding director Patricia Schlesinger caused considerable damage to public broadcasters. The director of the RBB, who was dismissed without notice, subsequently sued for a company pension of over 18,000 euros – and thus more than Angela Merkel receives per month. At the end of April, the public broadcasters also informed the KEF Finance Commission of their financial requirements for the years 2025 to 2028. The aim is to determine the amount of the broadcasting fee from 2025.

“For programming, personnel and material expenses, the notification contains annual growth rates of between 2.16 and 2.71 percent. The increases are thus well below the current inflation rate,” said ARD. Kai Gniffke had already announced austerity measures at the end of March. So you want to reduce the social media accounts of the stations by half. “For many, there is no meaningful relationship between costs and benefits,” said the ARD chairman at the time.

The salaries of the public broadcasters are set by the board of directors. The broadcast panorama himself made it clear who could limit the salary: state politicians, such as Rainer Haseloff, Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, who himself described the director’s salaries as “astronomical” – and incidentally, earned less than Kai Gniffke.