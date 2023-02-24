Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

In Germany it is getting much colder again. But southern Europe is also facing a cold snap and snow – even on Mallorca.

Munich – Winter is expected to return in Germany at the weekend, and meteorologists are also expecting snowfall. But apparently the wintry weather does not only hit the Federal Republic. It’s getting really cold all over Europe.

Weather in Europe: winter wave hits southern Europe – “It even snows on Mallorca”

According to the weather forecast for the start of the week on Monday (February 27), even countries that are less associated with snow will have to cope with the white splendor. These include France, Spain, Italy as well as Croatia and Bosnia. “It will even snow on Mallorca in the next few days,” predicted weather forecaster Jan Schenk Weather Channel in relation to the weather in Europe “Southern Europe is also affected by this winter wave. And several regions get a lot of snow that you might not have expected.”

According to the weather forecast, the most snow is expected in the Balkan region. In Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, more than 50 centimeters of fresh snow may remain, according to the forecast Weather Channel. A cold air front, which moves south from Germany and other countries in Central Europe, creates an “air mass boundary between warm and cold,” explains the meteorologist with regard to the weather in Europe. “And it’s snowing heavily on this border.”

Heavy snowfall could occur in southern Europe in the coming days. © Verónica Lacasa/dpa

Air mass limit separates Europe when it comes to weather – “Warm versus cold always brings a lot of snowfall”

Said air mass limit extends from the Spanish mainland via southern France and northern Italy to the Balkans. As a result, warm and cold air masses repeatedly meet in the weather in Europe on Monday. “Warm versus cold always brings a lot of snowfall,” adds Schenk. Snow is also expected to fall on the popular holiday island of Mallorca on Monday morning. It is actually better known to German holidaymakers for summer, sun and beach.

The weather expert also expects about 15 centimeters of snow in Provence (France). Meanwhile, central Italy is blooming up to half a meter of white splendor, Croatia and Bosnia have been hit even harder. In the border region of both countries “there can be up to one meter of fresh snow within 24 hours”, announced the meteorologist in his weather forecast for Europe. And spoke in his weather forecast of “real snowstorm conditions in southern Europe”.

Earthquake areas in Turkey and Syria are expecting milder weather, Europe an arctic March

But the cold snap in southern Europe is bringing benefits elsewhere. It pushes the warm air, which recently also brought mild weather to Germany, towards the east. As a result, people in the earthquake area in Turkey and Syria can hope for milder temperatures. This weather forecast should at least bring some relief to the many people in the emergency shelters.

Meanwhile, spring is also a long way off in Germany after the onset of Arctic winter. March could be more wintry than spring-like. (kh)