The personnel for the agricultural sector of the Khabarovsk Territory will be trained by the Arctic Agrotechnological University. The corresponding agreement was signed by the Acting Governor Mikhail Degtyarev with the leadership of the university.

Now the region is experiencing a shortage of highly qualified specialists for the agro-industrial complex. Veterinarians, agronomists and livestock specialists are most in demand.

According to Degtyarev, who leads IA AmurMedia, the regional government is already taking measures to eliminate staff shortages. In particular, in the fall of 2020, under an agreement with the Far Eastern State Agrarian University, 44 Khabarovsk students began to study at this university.

The new agreement concluded with the Arctic University will expand the opportunities for obtaining highly qualified specialists for their own agro-industrial complex. Thus, the university will allocate target places for training students within the admission quota at the expense of the federal budget for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In addition, the Arctic University will provide scientific support for projects and the introduction of modern developments in the agro-industrial complex of the Khabarovsk Territory.

In early December, it was reported that in the Khabarovsk Territory, positive dynamics was noted in the production of greenhouse vegetables. At the beginning of November, 38% more vegetables were harvested in the region than in the same period a year earlier.