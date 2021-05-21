Arctic sea ice is undergoing a process called atlantification, for which the arrival of warmer waters from the Atlantic Ocean is causing the sea ice edge to retreat and reducing its regrowth in winter.

For the study published in the Journal of Climate, the scientists used satellite data from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Climate Change Initiative to calculate changes in the volume of Arctic sea ice between 2002 and 2019.

The amount of sea ice that floats in the Arctic Ocean varies enormously, peaking around March, after the cold of winter, and decreasing to a minimum around September.

Sea ice in the Strait of Nares. Photo: C. Hansen / NASA.

However, these seasonal oscillations together with the warming of the climate and the temperature of the adjacent sea water also contribute to the vulnerability of the ice.

Although some of the thickest and oldest ice remains at all times, “the tendency to the decrease of the ice is undeniable as climate change tightens its fence on this fragile polar region, “he explained to ESA.

Previous research suggested that sea ice may partially recover in winter, because thin ice grows faster than thick ice, but new findings indicate that ocean heat is overcoming this stabilizing effect. reducing the volume of sea ice that can grow back in winter.

Research on sea ice in the Arctic. Photo: DPA

“We have now found that in the Barents Sea and Kara Sea regions, this stabilizing effect is being outweighed by ocean heat and warmer temperatures, which are reducing the growth of ice in winter “according to Robert Ricker of the Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research at AWI (Germany).

The researchers believe that the stabilizing mechanism of other regions of the Arctic could also be overcome in the future.

Arctic sea ice, affected by climate change.

This new process is called atlantification, which means that heat from the Atlantic Ocean transported to higher latitudes is causing the edge of the sea ice to retreat.

Ricker noted that “this also means that if there is a hot summer or strong winds, the sea ice is less resistant.”

Sea ice is now less resistant.

Ice thickness data from ESA’s CryoSat mission contributed “significantly” to the atlantification results, and combined with data from the SMOS satellite, are key to improving forecasts of thinner and more fragile sea ice.

The information from both satellites is used to improve forecasts on sea ice, which are essential for navigation, fishing or indigenous communities.

Source: EFE