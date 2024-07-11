Arctic region | Stubb, Biden and Trudeau issued a statement on icebreaker cooperation – “It would not have been done without Finland’s NATO membership”

Arctic|President Alexander Stubb, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on icebreaker cooperation in Washington on Thursday.

The president of the Republic Alexander StubbPresident of the United States Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau issued a statement on icebreaker cooperation in the US capital, Washington, on Thursday.

In the declaration, the countries commit to deepening their cooperation in building state-of-the-art icebreakers.

What it concretely leads to is not yet clear.

The purpose is to prepare an implementation plan for the cooperation in the next six months.

“As the first initiative of our partnership, we commit to working together to continue building state-of-the-art Arctic and polar icebreakers and other Arctic and polar capabilities in each nation by sharing expertise, knowledge and capabilities,” the statement says.

Republic president Alexander Stubb described the declaration as a step in the right direction in many ways.

“It is strategic, it is a political and economic declaration. It is the first step in which we build together with our North American allies a strong consortium and partnership towards icebreaker cooperation,” he said.

Stubbs pointed to estimates that the Allies would need between 70 and 90 icebreakers over the next ten years.

“Why is this a good thing for Finland? Because about 80 percent of the world’s icebreakers are designed in Finland and 60 percent are built in Finland,” said Stubb.

He emphasized that this does not mean that 60 percent of the 70–90 icebreakers will be built in Finland.

“But it is an indication that Finnish know-how is valued.”

For cooperation has been given the name ICE Pact.

The president’s office sees it as further deepening relations with two key allies.

The declaration does not bind the countries financially or legally.

However, the President’s office estimates that the partnership, when realized, will offer new opportunities for business life and industry.

At best, the cooperation could produce icebreaker construction work for the Helsinki and Rauma shipyards or opportunities for companies to produce technology for ships, the president’s office estimates.

“In the long run, this is a boost to our entire marine industry,” said Stubb.

So far, Stubb did not take a more detailed position on what kind of economic effects the cooperation could have for Finland at best. He reminded that it is not even a letter of intent but a declaration of cooperation.

“At best, this has great strategic and political significance, which has economic consequences.”

About icebreaker cooperation has been discussed between the countries for years. So now we are taking steps in the matter.

It is also about security policy.

According to media reports, the United States currently has only two Arctic icebreakers, and they are already old. Russia, on the other hand, has dozens of icebreakers and recently the country has been told preparing for the commissioning of the first “combat icebreaker” in the Arctic Ocean.

At the same time, the importance of the Arctic region has increased in recent years. In addition to Russia, China is also increasingly active in the region.

Stubb said that one of the big reasons why the United States wanted to “as quickly as possible” make a declaration of cooperation with Finland and Canada was precisely because they are quite behind in the matter.

The president’s office estimates that the progress of cooperation is now made possible by Finland’s NATO membership. In addition, the Helsinki shipyard has been transferred to Canadian ownership.

“This declaration would not have been made without Finland’s NATO membership,” Stubb also said.