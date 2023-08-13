Arctic region | Russian military exercise angers Norwegian fishermen, says NRK: “We have never experienced anything like it”

Russian authorities have announced the closure of two sea areas and the airspace above them north of Norway due to a military exercise.

Russian the naval exercise in the arctic sea areas does not please all the Norwegians who fish in the area, Norwegian Public Radio reports NRK.

On Friday, the Russian Northern Fleet began an exercise in the Barents Sea between the northern parts of mainland Norway and Väipupvuorti.

Among other things, 20 warships, submarines, support ships, aircraft and 8,000 soldiers will participate in the exercise, according to a Norwegian news website. The Barents Observer.

On Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that would have been sent to sea at least the destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov, the landing craft Aleksandr Otrakovski and the salvage tug Altai.

“We have not received any request from the Norwegian authorities to leave the area. Until then, we will stay where we are,” a Norwegian shipowner Dag Jøsund said to NRK.

Jøsund owns the Nokasa ship, which sailed 100 nautical miles south of Karhusaari in the Barents Sea on Saturday.

Russian According to the Northern Navy, the purpose of the exercise is to “clarify measures to protect Russian sovereignty” in the northern sea routes, Reuters news agency reported on Saturday.

On Saturday, it was also reported that the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu had visited the bases of the Northern Fleet. In the photos released by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Shoigu appears to have visited the Novaya Zemlya island group, where the Rogachevo Air Base is located.

According to NRK, the Russian authorities have sent warnings about the closure of two sea areas and the airspace above them until Tuesday. The marine areas are located north and south of Karhusaari, part of the Norwegian Svalbard, on the border of the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea.

The reason for the closure is that the areas may be in the range of the missiles used in the exercise. According to NRK, the closure would be valid from Friday to Tuesday between five in the morning and one in the evening.

In the closed area Atlantic Seafish’s trawler Atlantic also sailed on Saturday.

Company manager Kjell-Gunnar Hoddevik told NRK that the situation at sea is being closely monitored. By Saturday, however, the company was not giving in to the Russians’ demands to leave the area.

“This shutdown came without warning. We have never experienced anything similar in Norwegian sea areas,” Hoddevik stated to NRK.

According to him, it is unacceptable that the Russian authorities think they can exclude Norwegian fishermen from their own fishing areas.

“This has gone too far, and it would take a lot for us to leave the areas,” Hoddevik told NRK.

Law of the Sea gives Russia the right to conduct military exercises at a certain distance from other states.

Spokesperson for the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ane Haavardsdatter Lunde however, emphasized to The Barents Observer that the Norwegian authorities assume that the Russian military exercises will be carried out in a way that safeguards Norway’s rights defined by the Law of the Sea and international law.

According to the Norwegian Coast Guard, Norwegian ships do not have to leave the area.

“But if you don’t necessarily need to be in the area, I would recommend avoiding it,” said the Coast Guard’s director of operations Njål Røkenes for NRK.

According to Røkenes, the creator of the exclusion zones, i.e. in this case Russia, is responsible for ensuring that the zones are empty during missile tests.