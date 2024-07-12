Arctic region | “Finland has the strongest know-how in the world” – The Maritime Industry is happy about the icebreaker cooperation

Arctic|The maritime industry is hopeful that the icebreaker cooperation between Finland, the United States and Canada will bring new projects to Finland, which is known as the leading country in the industry.

11.7. 19:38 | Updated 13:39

Marine industry welcomes the statement of Finland, the United States and Canada on icebreaker cooperation.

The president of the Republic Alexander StubbPresident of the United States Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau gave statement on icebreaker cooperation in the US capital, Washington, on Thursday.

“Sounds like a great opportunity for the industry, and will certainly benefit all parties,” says the CEO of Meriteollisuus ry Elina Andersson.

“It’s great that the matter has been promoted at such a high level.”

President Stubb gave the cooperation a boost to the entire Finnish maritime industry.

“Why is this a good thing for Finland? Because about 80 percent of the world’s icebreakers are designed in Finland and 60 percent are built in Finland,” said Stubb.

According to estimates, the allied countries will need 70–90 icebreakers in the next ten years. However, Stubb emphasized that it does not mean that all icebreakers will be built in Finland.

Meriteollisuus ry’s Andersson confirms that top-level know-how and manufacturing capacity can be found in Finland.

“Finland has the world’s strongest expertise in the field. It’s great if we get new projects and through that we can further develop our skills,” says Andersson.

For now it is only a declaration of cooperation. The plan is to draw up an implementation plan for the cooperation in the next six months.

Andersson says that it is difficult to speculate on what the final cooperation will include.

“The wish in the field would be for concrete projects to be brought to Finland.”

Andersson says that the maritime industry has had a surprisingly good situation in Finland, although the corona pandemic and the current world situation have of course affected the industry. However, according to him, the industry as a whole has done well.

“Let’s wait and see what happens from this until it becomes a realized project.”

Correction 12.7. 1:38 p.m.: The caption previously said that the picture shows the Arctech Helsinki Shipyard. It has been clarified in the caption that the shipyard is now called Helsinki Shipyard.