The 25-year-old Paduan of the Dsm, who won 2 stages in his career at the Giro d’Italia, made no mistake in the first stage of the Norwegian race. Skjelmose dominates the Tour of Denmark
He was the favorite and was very good at respecting the forecast: Alberto Dainese won the first stage of the Arctic Race of Norway in a sprint, 171 kilometers and finish in Alta. The 25-year-old Venetian of Dsm-Firmenich (from next year to the Tudor di Cancellara), won 2 stages in his career at the Giro, beat the British Hobbs and the French Champoussin in the sprint and is the first leader of the race.
TOUR OF DENMARK
In the third stage of the Tour of Denmark, 209 km and finish in Vejle, Lidl-Trek double: Mattias Skjelmose first, Mads Pedersen second. Fourth Nicola Conci. In the standings the new leader is Skjelmose. At the Tour du Limousin, in France, the transalpine hopeful Romain Gregoire, of the Groupama, just 20 years old, still scored: his third stage too, after the first, and strengthened primacy.
