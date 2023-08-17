He was the favorite and was very good at respecting the forecast: Alberto Dainese won the first stage of the Arctic Race of Norway in a sprint, 171 kilometers and finish in Alta. The 25-year-old Venetian of Dsm-Firmenich (from next year to the Tudor di Cancellara), won 2 stages in his career at the Giro, beat the British Hobbs and the French Champoussin in the sprint and is the first leader of the race.